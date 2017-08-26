New-look NCC brings together state powers Louisburg and South Granville

Eastern Carolina 2A
South Lenoir (13-8) has three starters back: Hunter West (115 blocks, 213 kills), Amber Parker (258 digs) and Sara Beth Stroud (378 assists). The Blue Devils are the defending conference champs.
Eastern Plains 2A
Farmville Central (20-5) may have graduated All-Metro player Courteney Pitt, who is now at North Carolina A&T, but her younger sister, freshman Lauryn Pitt, should step in. She’s joined by Kate Lancaster, Greyson Fields and Ashton Turnage.
North Pitt (16-6) and North Johnston (9-13) will also compete for the league’s top spot.
Mid-State 2A
Reigning 2A champ Carrboro (30-0) has five junior stars, including UNC recruit Destiny Cox. Sarah Montross, Destinee Dorsey, Emma Fritsch, Penny Newall and Millie McGuire are also back. Coach Steve Scanga said that the back row will be key this year and the Jaguars should continue to be a tough serving team.
Durham School of the Arts (8-12) has seven players with starting experience back, including Angel Bowden, Chanell Latta, Xiamana Spikes and Lande Simpson.
Other 2A
Goldsboro (12-9) returns four starters in Dakota Jones, Riley Howell (416 assists), Amber Pfennig and Marcy Taylor.
Northern Carolina 1A/2A
This league brings together 2A and 1A powers this year.
Louisburg has some of its top players back from last year’s 1A runner-up: Whitney Bolton, Journee Hartsfield (631 assists) and Kaylee Saunders (65 aces). The Warriors have a smaller roster than last year but will be a harder-hitting team.
South Granville (23-4), the 2015 2A state champs, will get a challenge on the 2A side by Bunn (17-10) and J.F. Webb (13-9). Webb is moving down from 3A.
Southern Vance (4-20) has four starters back. April Pendergrass, Kierra Gray and Rielly Wortham are expected to lead the way.
Carolina 1A
Princeton (15-7) was young last year, but the Bulldogs are one of the top 1A programs in the state. Lakewood (18-5) and Rosewood (11-12) are Princeton’s top conference competition.
Central Tar Heel 1A
In a wide-open CTHC, Chatham Central (11-13) looks like the favorite. Woods Charter (3-18) is led by senior Tyler Deegan, a two-time all-conference pick.
North Central Athletic 1A
Roxboro Community (25-4) made it all the way to the 1A West regional final last year and starts this season as the conference favorite.
Voyager Academy (18-7) has hitter Caitlin Leggett (147 kills, 183 digs), Kiera Degroat, Stacey Oxendine, Briggs Rose and Katie McLamb. Franklin Academy (19-4) will also be in the mix.
NCISAA 3A
North Raleigh Christian Academy (23-0) has risen to a N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association powerhouse. The two-time defending 3A champs return Casey Justus, a Cornell reccruit, Skylar Buckley and Lauren Janok, an Army recruit. Ravenscroft (20-8) will be NRCA’s top in-conference competition, but the rest of the league looks strong top-to-bottom.
Cary Academy (7-13) has five starters back including Elizabeth White (134 kills) and five-year starter Kate Hampton (362 digs, 177 kills).
Wake Christian’s (19-12) Caroline Vincent averaged 23 assists per game while setting up hitters Mackenzie Calton and Abbey Curtis.
Durham Academy (9-16) has five starters back, led by Adriana Kim (327 assists), Michiko Haynie (140 kills) and Ellie Palmer (109 kills).
NCISAA 2A
Arendell Parrott (21-2) in Kinston is 40-7 over the last two seasons. The Patriots return Scarlet Combs (271 kills), Hannah Avery (225 kills), Mackenzie Pope (664 assists) and Alli Avery (205 kills) to the state semifinalists.
Raleigh’s Grace Christian School (21-3)is the defending Eastern Plains Independent Conference champs. The O’Neal School in Southern Pines has Toyin Koleoso, Haley Sager, Rachel Patton, Holly Pashley, Kayla Jenkins and Catherine McFadyen.
Rocky Mount Academy returns five starters, including juniors Ashley Wright and Tiffany Chandler.
NCISAA 1A
Kerr-Vance (22-2) and Wayne Christian (23-5) were each state semifinalists a year ago.
