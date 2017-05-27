Sports

May 27, 2017 9:17 PM

Wicker takes two-shot lead into Durham Amateur final round

Staff report

DURHAM

As the lone player below par, Michael Wicker of Rougemont holds the lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the Durham Amateur golf tournament.

Wicker, a former Northern High School who just completed his freshman season at UNC Greensboro, shot a first-round 70 for 1-under par at Hillandale Golf Course. Wicker shot a 34 on the front nine and a 36 on the back nine.

Tripp Shaw is in second place after firing a one-over-par 72. Cole Scearce and Stephen Lavenets are tied for third at 73.

Durham Amateur

At Hillandale Golf Course

Saturday’s first round

70 – Michael Wicker(34-36)

72 – Tripp Shaw(38-34)

73 – Cole Scearce(36-37)

73 – Stephen Lavenets(37-36)

74 – Angus Isley(36-38)

74 – Brian Gann(37-37)

74 – Wayne Moore(35-39)

75 – Michael Schloss(38-37)

76 – Eric Ardery(41-35)

76 – Campbell Rand(338-38)

77– Britt Mitchell(38-39)

77 – Nathan Sigmon(41-36)

77 – Chris Winters(40-37)

79 – Justin Hall(39-40)

79 – Micah Alexander(39-40)

79 – Stephen Lasher(44-35)

79 – Bradley Leeper(41-38)

79 – Kenya Inoue(39-40)

79 – Gate Jones(41-38)

81 – Wiley Fogleman(34-47)

81 – Brent Lewis(42-39)

81 – Mike Smith(38-43)

83 – Coston Fogleman(39-44)

83– Matt Pettis(43-40)

83 – Chris McCabe(41-42)

83 – Justin Finger(40-43)

83– Stephen Liebelt(42-41)

84 – Munyaradzi Bvumbe(42-42)

84 – Charles Pendergrass(44-40)

87 – Matt Ross(47-40)

87 – Ted Maynor(41-46)

90 – Mike Austin(40-50)

97 – Tim Mahon(49-48)

98 – Ethan Yu(49-49)

100 – Zack Currin(52-48)

Joey Pettis – NC

Clay Watkins - NC

Sunday’s pairings

9 a.m. _ Zack Currin, Ethan Yu

9:10 a.m. _ Tim Mahon, Mike Austin, Matt Ross

9:20 a.m._ Ted Maynor, Charles Pendergrass, Munyaradzi Bvumbe

9:30 a.m._ Matt Pettis, Chris McCabe, Coston Fogleman

9:40 a.m._ Stephen Liebelt, Justin Finger, Wiley Fogleman

10 a.m. _ Brent Lewis, Mike Smith, Justin Hall

10:10 a.m._ Stephen Lasher, Bradley Leeper, Kenya Inoue

10:20 a.m._ Gate Jones, Micah Alexander, Britt Mitchell

10:30 a.m._ Nathan Sigman, Chris Winters, Eric Ardery

10:40 a.m._ Campbell Rand, Michael Schloss, Angus Isley

10:50 a.m._ Brian Gann, Wayne Moore, Cole Scearce

11 a.m. _ Stephen Lavenets, Tripp Shaw, Michael Wicker

