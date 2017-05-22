James Ribet retrieves his ball after recording an eagle on hole No. 15 at Durham's Croasdaile Country Club during the Durham Senior Amateur Tournament on Monday.
May 22, 2017 11:37 PM

Defending champ Simson tied for Durham Senior Am lead

Staff reports

DURHAM

Defending champion Paul Simson and Mike Roshelli each shot four-under par 68s on Monday and are tied for the Durham Senior Amateur lead at Crosdaile Country Club.

Simson and Roshelli are two shots ahead of Ed Byman in the Seniors Division, where the overall champion will be crowned. Russ Perry, at 1-under par, sits in third place.

The shot of the day also came in the seniors competition as James Ribet carded an eagle on the par-5 15th hole.

In the Super Seniors division, Mark Stephens leads after the first round at 68, with Dee Blankenhorn and Ron Carpenter one stroke back at 69.

In the Legends Division, Denny Adkins and Dave Moser are tied for the lead at two-under par 70 with Rick Luzar one shot back at 71.

Durham Senior Amateur

At Croasdaile Country Club

Monday’s First Round

Seniors

Mike Roshelli|68

Paul Simson| 68

Ed Byman|70

Russ Perry|71

John Michael|73

Robert Vespa|73

Reid Cox|74

Jim Hunsuck|74

Mark Kozel|74

Kim Mansfield|74

John McCallie|74

Keith Waters|74

Bill Long|75

Blake McSherry|75

Gary Robinson| 75

Jay Andorfer|76

Andy Burnette|76

Don Detweiler|76

Stephen Fox|76

Lawrence Hicks|76

Scott Mount-Campbell|76

Steve Wilson|76

Eric Ardery|77

John Barham|77

Tom Fagerli|77

Jim Gallagher|77

Kevin Maltais|77

Preston Edmondson|78

Gary Roberson|78

Sam Sparks|78

Lennie Younce|78

Buck Hall|79

Marc Cox|80

Johnny Adams|81

Ed Donlin|81

Matt Mullen|81

Dave Hanna|82

Chuck Orr|82

Gray Yancey|82

Gordon Carver| 84

Tony Griffin|84

Pat Lawrence|84

Jerry Neal|85

James Ribet|86

Joe Gucker|87

Greg Overstreet|87

Mark J. Bradford|88

Michael Adams|90

Chris Mahon|90

Mark Pennington|92

Russell Walker|102

Chris Slacke|104

Super Seniors

Mark Stephens|68

Dee Blankenhorn|69

Ron Carpenter|69

Ernie Newton|70

Bob Norman| 70

John Bunn|71

Larry Eimers|71

Don Slater| 71

Jeff Heath|73

Charlie Steinbraker|73

Butch English|74

Kelly Ritter|74

Roger Taylor|74

Monte Beebe|75

James Dill|75

Ken Eichele|75

Rick Lafata|75

Bob Yow|75

Billie Biggs|76

Ray Jackson|76

Bill Thaxton|76

Clay Thomas|76

Garland Yates|76

Chris Filiaci|77

James Guidici|77

Dennis Helms| 77

Robert Hood|77

Russ McLauchlan|78

James Brown|80

Dennis Toothman|82

Jack Tomkovick|86

Buddy Brown|104

Legends

Denny Adkins|70

Dave Moser|70

Rick Luzar|71

John Green|72

Jim Pearce|72

Ray Miranda|73

Don Ries|73

Larry Boswell|74

Terry Collins|74

Scott Edwards|74

Gary Strickfaden|74

Hal Dugenske|75

Glenn Gulledge|75

Bill Martinson|75

Dan Anderson|76

Bill Beal|76

Harry Buzhardt, Jr|76

Al Makila|76

Charles Daley|77

Steve Spiegler|77

Mike Sprouts| 77

Randy Harrison|78

Ron Johnston|78

David Wilson|78

George Kennon|79

Dink Andrews|80

Herb Conway|80

Lea Couch|80

Gary Schatz|80

Paul Dean|81

Ron Russell|81

Steve Smith|81

Henry Essey|82

John Messner|83

Gus Neville|83

Bob Adams|84

Tom Hyatt|86

Jack Simonds|90

John Chesney|92

Ellis Nelson|96

Holman Brown|105

