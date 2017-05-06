Durham Am registration open

Registration for the 44th annual Durham Amateur Golf Championship is open, while sign up for the 71st Herald-Sun Golf Classic begins on Monday.
The Durham Am will be held at Hillandale Golf Course May 27-28. The entry fee is $125 and that includes the tournament and one practice round. Handicaps of 10 or less are required.
The entry deadline is Friday, May 19.
If you have any questions please call or email Joe Parker at 919-475-3011 or joegparker@nc.rr.com.
The tournament is sponsored by the Durham Civitan Club.
The Herald-Sun Golf Classic also will be held at Hillandale June 19-25. The field will be limited to the first 128 received paid entries. The entry fee is $135 and must accompany the entry form in order to be counted among the first 128 entrants to be registered for the event. Sign up opens on Monday.
Online registration is at www.hillandalegolf.com and click on Herald-sun Classic. Payment can be made online with credit card. In-person registration can be made at the Hillandale golf shop.
The entry deadline is 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. No entries for the tournament will be accepted after the close of registration, no exceptions.
