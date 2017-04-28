Eagles’ relay team headed to Wall of Fame

The 1972 North Carolina Central mile relay team will be inducted into the Penn Relay Wall of Fame this weekend during the annual Penn Relay Carnival at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
The 2017 Eagles’ track team is currently in Philadelphia participating at the Penn Relays. The 1972 mile relay team broke the Penn Relays’ record by three seconds. Melvin Bassett, Robert Ouko, Julius Sang and Larry Black ran a national collegiate record of 3:03.1., a record that stood until 1977. Black, who ran anchor, closed out the race with a record-setting 43.8 quarter-mile leg.
With the addition of the 1972 mile relay team, N.C. Central now has seven relay and individuals on the Penn Relay Wall of Fame. That trails Villanova University and University of Tennessee, and ties the Eagles with host University of Pennsylvania.
The Penn Relays Wall of Fame started in 1994, the year of the 100th running. The class of 2017 brings the number of individuals selected to 111, with 101 relay teams having been chosen.
