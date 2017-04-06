3 picked for East-West football game

The rosters for this summer's East-West All-Star football game was released on Tuesday and three players from the area were selected for the East Squad.
Northern offensive lineman Andrew Eisenson, Riverside wide receiver Markel Freeman and Orange's Keshawn Thompson were among the 36 players who will represent the East.
The game will be played on July 19 at Grimsley High School's Jamieson Stadium.
2 Jordan athletes get "Heart of a Champion"
Jordan had two athlete who were selected by the N.C. High School Athletic Association for their outstanding sportsmanship and they will receive the association's “Heart of a Champion” recognition.
Nyilah Anderson and Wilson Hoyle IV were among the 19 award winners.
The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division and is sponsored by the North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company. Mark Dreibelbis, NCHSAA assistant commissioner, and Director of Sports, Championships and Student Services, Chiquana Dancy, administer the program.
The winners had to participate in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2016-17 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.
Walker earns swimming invitation
Alexis Walker, a freshmen at Jordan, was selected to attend USA Swimming National Diversity Select Camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado in May at the US Olympic Training Center.
Walker is one of 24 girls from underrepresented populations who will participate in a three-day camp program which includes pool training, motivational and education sessions and team-building activities. There also were 24 boys invited.
Selection is based on times swum at USA swimming sanctioned events. Walker was a NCHSAA 4-A swimming finalist in the 100 butterfly, and a state qualifier in the 200 individual medley.
Shankle on State Games baseball staff
Voyager baseball coach Pete Shankle was picked to be a coach on the Region 3 squad this summer during the Powerade State Games.
Baseball will take place June 14-18 at the UNC Greensboro Baseball Stadium. The competition brings together the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions. They will go through a training camp for about 80 college and professional scouts and then battle it out in a tournament for the gold, silver and bronze medals.
The other coaches from Region 3 are Guy Civitello of Raleigh Leesville Road, Mike Carroll of Oxford Webb and Adam Weaver of Corinth Holders.
Registration is now open for all sports and there will be tryout dates announced soon.
NHS Athletic Hall of Fame set
The 9th Annual Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament and Banquet will take place next month.
This year’s inductees are Bobby Cutts, Pat Hayes, Ocie Jackson, Candy Lucas, Ronnie Roberts and service award recipient Kay Mabe.
More information and silent auction contributions can be made by contacting Northern athletics direct Boo Rigsbee at alan.rigsbee-II@dpsnc.net.
Tiger Open golf nearing
The Chapel Hill Tiger Open golf tournament fund raiser will take place on May 6 at Finley Golf Course.
The fee is $125 fee per golfer (18 yrs and under $75), which includes 18 holes of golf, continental breakfast, catered lunch, golf cart for four, beverages, awards.
The field will consist of 21 teams of four. No need to register with a team as they will be paired up by the committee. Must be at least 13 years old. The attire includes collared shirts and khaki shorts or slacks.
For more information and registration, contact Mary Lynn Ryerson at marylynnryerson10@gmail.com.
Comments