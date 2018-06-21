06/21 What Youre Saying: Patricia Bass, John Muehl and U.S. Rep. David Price

Before another death
Regarding the new story “Teen hanged herself in her jail cell. Attorney says Durham County ignored hazard” (June 12)
This is an open letter to Sheriff Andrews in response to the article about Neicey Fennell’s mother demanding that the county budget address jail safety.
Sheriff Andrews, Neicey Fennell was the fifth of seven people who have died in the jail under your watch in only five years. If you do anything before you leave, kick out Correct Care Solutions as the jail’s health provider and replace them with the Durham County Public Health Department, an organization accountable to the public. People are dying of seizure complications, overdoses and mental health issues instead of being provided with the health care they are paid to supply. Sheriff Andrews, don’t let there be an eighth death before your term is up.
Patricia Bass
On behalf of the Inside-Outside Alliance
Remembering ‘1984’
When I was in high school in the 1960s I read George Orwell’s “1984.”The book introduced the concepts of “newspeak” and “doublethink.” They defined the idea that the true meaning of what Big Brother says is the exact opposite of what he apparently says. Thus, “peace” means “war” and “plenty” means “famine”. I thought these were fun and interesting concepts to think about, but were mere fantasies. And besides, 1984 seemed like a long time away.
Today I woke up in 1984. President Trump says he hates separating children from their parents, but the Democrats are making him do it.
It took an extra 34 years, but here we are.
John Muehl
Asheville
Affront to our values
Editor’s note: On Monday, Congressman David Price (D-NC) issued the following statement regarding the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy separating migrant children from their parents at our nation’s border.
The Trump Administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at our nation's border is a cruel and deliberate practice designed to sow fear and panic in migrant communities. This policy has already separated more than 2,000 children from their parents and is the direct result of an administration action which can be reversed at any time, contrary to the president’s lies.
I recently cosponsored House Resolution 927, which correctly condemns this policy as a form of child abuse, as well as the HELP Separated Children Act (HR 5950), which provides these children with protections and establishes humane protocols for DHS officers interacting with these children. No matter your political affiliation, we can all agree that we should not subject children and parents to the trauma of being separated. Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy is an affront to the values we hold as Americans, and we must do everything we can to put an end to it immediately.”
U.S. Rep. David Price
Fourth District, Congress
Speak up
Please send up to 300 words to letters@heraldsun.com. All submissions, online comments and Facebook posts may be edited for space and clarity. Thank you.
Comments