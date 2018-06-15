06/19 What You’re Saying: Janie Wagstaff, Arlen Custer

Early voting costs
Few in the electorate are aware of the costs of early voting, which include the rental of a polling place, paying the poll workers for both training and work days, the preparation and delivery of supplies as well as increased hours for Board of Elections employees to accept and validate each day's tabulations. As an election official for the past 10 years, I can vouch for the lack of education on this process.
In fact, the ignorance of the electorate on the entire voting process is significant. One unintended consequence is the confusion early voting creates when voters have voted early at one polling place, but their actual precinct polling location is different. They show up, we do not have them registered, and they must either drive to their correct precinct or vote a provisional ballot.
Thirteen of the 50 states in our country have zero early voting days – wonder how those people managed to vote against all odds?
Janie Wagstaff
Durham
How would you feel?
Imagine if you can living where your family had lived for more than 2,000 years. Even with religious and political strife your people had made a living and you called it home.
Then one day people from other lands come and told you, you must surrender your property and be moved to another area where you could live in peace as equals with the newcomers. This was being done because thousands of years ago these other people had once lived there. As the years went on these other people kept taking more of your land and discriminating against you with brutality and in every other way. Limiting where you could go and what you could do. How do you think you would feel?
This is Israel.
Arlen Custer
Durham
Speak up
Please send up to 300 words to mailto: letters@heraldsun.com. All submissions, online comments and Facebook posts may be edited for space and clarity. Thank you.
