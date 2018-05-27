05/30 What You’re Saying: Tony Madejczyk, Cathy Wright and Lynn Andrews

Red and Rover disappoints
I used to love reading Red and Rover in the funnies section of your paper. The timeless adventures of a boy and his dog has brought many a chuckle to me at my kitchen table.
I was disappointed to see today’s comic strip included a tribute to America’s soldiers throughout our history, including those who fought against their own country. Can we stop romanticizing the way southern elites deceived themselves and their neighbors with the call for secession and treason against the United States?
Gen. Robert E. Lee killed more Americans than all of our other enemies combined, past and present. Enough already.
Tony Madejczyk
Durham
Exploiting our students
The students and teachers at the Parkland shooting were fatally abandoned by the authorities. Rather than address our broken mental health system, the lack of proper school security, or failure of law enforcement and others to identify a clearly dangerous individual, the leftist gun grabbers and their supportive politicians are exploiting our students by using them as their ideological shields.
There is nothing more critical to our nation’s well-being than our children’s safety, and the School Shield program (NSS) is the NRA’s commitment to that effort. NSS was introduced in December 2012 as an initiative focused on improving school security in an effort to help prevent national tragedies at educational institutions in America.
Recognizing that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, NSS is committed to addressing the many facets of school security, including best practices in infrastructure, technology, personnel, training and policy. A cornerstone of NSS is the Security Assessor Training, which seeks to facilitate a partnership between schools and local stakeholders by teaching them how to analyze a school’s physical security, communications systems and overall preparedness.
The NSS professional consultation is provided at no charge. Through grants from The NRA Foundation, funds can be made available for schools to complete projects and activities that improve school security. Please encourage your communities to learn more about real solutions at www.nationalschoolshield.org or by calling 844-467-7723.
Cathy Wright
Chapel Hill
Don’t stop digging, Burr
I appreciate Senator Richard Burr speaking truth to power about Russian interference in our election. It is critical that we follow the facts wherever they lead and not create an alternate reality just to soothe the president's fragile ego.
I trust that between the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation and that of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, the American people will learn the extent and methodology of Russia's influence campaign. Only then will we be able to take steps to prevent this from ever happening again.
Well done, Senator Burr. Please don't stop digging until you get to the bottom of this matter. Our democracy depends on it.
Lynn Andrews
Durham
Speak up
Speak up
