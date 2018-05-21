05/24 What You’re Saying: Cynthia H. Ferebee, Solomon Burnette, Steve Campbell, and Betty Scruggs

Dress code isults
Re the news story “Some see a racial context in dress code that bans baggy clothes and low-hanging pants,” May 16:
I am highly insulted by the dress code at Kickback Jack’s. How dare the management of Kickback Jack’s tell me I can’t wear a shirt extending past the mid-thigh, stilettoes, or anything else when the management doesn’t seem to have or enforce a dress code for the employees?
The first time I visited Kickback Jack’s at Northgate soon after it opened, I saw a white female server in shorts that were way too tight and short for her buxom body. Perhaps Kickback Jack’s should pay more attention to what their servers wear rather than insult patrons who only want to dine and have fun in a comfortable atmosphere.
In the meantime, this very mature black woman will not dine at Kickback Jack’s again unless they do away with such a discriminating dress code.
Cynthia H. Ferebee
Durham
Islamaphobic
Re Paul Scott’s My View column “Explaining X: What Macolm means to me” May 19:
I was at the first Durham City Council meeting of this year in which Dr. Martin Luther King was honored. Rev. King wore his Christianity on his sleeve. The council’s statement surrounding security consultation with other nations was obviously about Israel, and if not, it became about Jewishness. The fact that we can’t get a Malcolm X commemoration is obviously Islamaphobic whether intentional or not.
Solomon Burnette
A great choice
Re the news story “Durham sheriff’s major to wage write-in campaign to stop ‘radical’ agenda” May 19:
Great choice I have known Maj. Paul Martin for a long time (30-plus years ). He has given his life to Durham. He isn’t some flunky trying to get a job
Steve Campbell
Safety is crucial
I'm glad to see Maj. Martin enter the campaign and giving us an option for Durham County sheriff in the elections. The safety of all our residences and businesses, is crucial. We must find a better way to deal with crime, but there must be appropriate consequences for breaking the law. Sadly, most evil behavior comes from the fractured homes with little or no parenting – among other things and school principals no longer able to suspend or punish student, as in years past.
Betty Scruggs
