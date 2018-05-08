05/10 What You're Saying: Amon Muhammad , Barry Browner

Throwing ‘political shade’
City Council member DeDreana Freeman was right to bring forth a proclamation in honor of Malcolm X’s birth anniversary. He is good for a U.S. stamp, but not good for Durham ... except in language that is acceptable to some.
It is hypocritical to say that you don’t mind the honor, but reject the inclusion of The Nation of Islam. The Southern Poverty Law Center designation of us as a hate group is only a tool used to scare the well-meaning who may not yet have enough courage to demand that they prove their false charges. We engage in positive work. Minister Louis Farrakhan is admired, respected, loved in America and is received as a head-of-state all over the world.
You’re hiding behind the SPLC’s false designation to scapegoat our councilpersons. Don’t throw “political shade” on Mrs. Freeman because she used language in a proclamation that acknowledges the fact that the Nation of Islam produced Bro. Malcolm. Don’t use “political intimidation” against Mr. Middleton in posting an image shaking my hand.
Remarkable. You all seem to have the privilege to dictate associations, in addition to proclamation language. Is this a type of “militarized policing” the city council unanimously rejected? Mrs. Freeman placed under house arrest and curfew. Mayor Schewel is given a verbal warning and let go. Mr. Middleton is ticketed and car searched while he is detained, but not under arrest. Maybe the Malcolm X proclamation is another victim of Durham’s gentrification. Be Black, but not too Black. This is America. Hypocritical America.
Amon Muhammad
The writer is a student minister at Muhammad Mosque No. 34 Durham.
Teaching truthfulness
Mr. President: You are on record for saying: “I alone can fix it.” Parents and teachers try to teach kids the value in truthfulness. Sadly, they are learning from you that there is little value in the truth. Mr. President: Since you alone can fix it ... how will you fix it?
Barry Browner
Carrboro
Speak up
