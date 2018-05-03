05/05 What You’re Saying: Tom Miller, Barry Buehler

Home Tour weekend
Preservation Durham’s annual historic home tour is this Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6, from noon until 4 p.m. each day. This year the tour focuses on 10 houses built at the turn of the 20th Century, from 1890 until the First World War. There will be examples of everything from mill houses to one of Durham’s last great tobacco mansions, Greystone. The tour will be a great Durham outing you won’t want to miss.
Greystone was built in 1910 for James and Mary Stagg. It sits at the corner of Morehead and Vickers. James Edward Stagg was the Ben Duke’s personal secretary and became a railroad and textile magnate in his own right. The house was designed by the same architect that Ben Duke used for his gigantic Durham mansion, Four Acres, and was built in the same style. Four acres is now long gone, but Greystone survives to give us an idea of what Durham’s gilded era was like. It’s Durham’s Downton Abbey. Greystone is not often open to the public so here’s your chance.
Also on the tour is the Nichols-Ray cottage on North Roxboro Street. This tiny house was built as a rental property in the 1890s and stayed in the same family for 125 years. Today the house has been rehabbed for modern living, but retains its Queen Anne charm.
If you want to know Durham better, this tour will invite you into places you probably would not ever see any other way. Architecture is the history all around us. It is our shared heritage. It makes Durham unique.
Advance tickets can be purchased at Morgan Imports at Brightleaf and the Regulator Bookshop on Ninth Street. Purchase tickets on-line at PreservationDurham.org. This weekend, you can buy tickets at the Chesterfield Building on Main Street.
Rules of the road?
I have only resided in North Carolina for three years and it took some time to learn and adjust to our state’s “rules of the road.” I think I have finally worked out what some correct procedures are.
First, there are apparently only two circumstances in which turn signals can be used: (1) When at least one half of a turn has been completed and (2) When there is no other vehicle close enough benefit. Under no circumstances can a turn signal be used before turning or to facilitate the flow of traffic.
Second, the rules of traveling in the right hand lane of a limited access road: (1) A driver is not permitted to move to another lane in order to give room to an entering vehicle and (2) If an entering vehicle has enough room to safely move into your lane, you are required to accelerate in order to prevent this from happening.
I am glad that I have finally grasped these principles. I am still having trouble with the requirement to travel at least 10 mph under the speed limit when in the left hand lane and why moving out of the way of others in that lane is prohibited.
