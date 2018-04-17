04/17 What You’re Saying: Mindy Flow, David Price, and Daisy Alberson

The presence of that gun
Re the My View column “Guns don’t make your family, or mine, any safer,” (April 8):
I beg to differ with Jesse James DeConto who stated that guns don’t make your family any safer. It was interesting that he mentioned not wanting guns in grocery stores as part of his argument.
Several years ago, an elderly couple were followed home from the grocery store by some thugs who severely beat the man in front of his wife and robbed him. This was in my usually low-crime neighborhood.
Within a few weeks, my husband had to go to the same grocery store on a late-night mercy errand for his pregnant wife (me). Because of the previous incident, he took his pistol with him and laid it on the seat beside him.
Before he could get out of the car, four young men came right up on both sides of his car. When they spotted the gun still on the seat, they jumped back, hands up and said “Hey man, I see you got a gun on your seat and we don’t want no trouble. We just wanted to know the time.” (Yeah right!) My husband replied “I don’t want any trouble either. I’m just here to buy milk.” He told them the time and they left quickly.
Just the presence of that gun kept my husband safe from harm that night in a grocery store parking lot. We don’t always know when we will need protection, but it is nice to know when we do, we can have it.
Mindy Flow
Durham
Where is Trump’s strategy?
On Saturday, Congressman David Price released this statement after President Trump launched military airstrikes against the Syrian regime, following a chemical weapons attack on civilians.
“Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons on his own civilians is abhorrent and beyond the pale, as is the support and defense of the Assad regime by the Russian government. A coordinated international response may be required as part of a comprehensive strategy in Syria, but President Trump has yet to develop any such strategy, to consult with Congress, or to seek a renewed authorization for the use of force. President Trump's lack of a calculated diplomatic or military strategy, as well as his disdain for refugees fleeing the crisis, have complicated a situation that will not be resolved by a single bombing campaign.”
U.S. Rep. David Price
D-4th District
Chapel Hill
Market roots run deep
Stephen Gillis of Bumpnose Road Farm commutes just 15 minutes to bring his mushrooms and produce to the Roots Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings. The nonprofit Roots Market at Northgate Mall, which started its third season April 7, hosts farmers located in Durham County and the Upper Neuse River Basin, the primary source of Durham’s drinking water.
The market arose from Durham’s Farmland Protection Advisory Board to help the next generation of farmers preserve Durham’s farming heritage. With this mission in mind, the Roots Market hopes to expand yearly by encouraging new and beginning farming and horticultural operations in this ultra-local area.
This year the market begins with 12 vendors, and you’ll see their canopies set up every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. A producer-only market (no resales of purchased items) with both conventional and organic farming and horticultural products, it sells meats (Bull City and Caywood Farms), goat cheeses (Elodie Farm), plants and flowers (Accent on Annuals (formerly Architectural Trees), Textbook Plantery, and others), mushrooms (Bumpnose Road Farm) and lots of seasonal produce (Dandies, Jubilee, Red Birds, Sweetwater Springs, Toad Hill, and Chickpea Farms). The market sits right off Gregson Street beside the Northgate theaters, often with musicians, educational demos, and guest chefs cooking dishes using vendors’ products. Many people bike or walk to the market from the surrounding neighborhoods, and free parking is just a few steps away, a convenient perk for those with children in tow.
Customers immediately feel the unhurried and welcoming vibe of the Roots Market, whether they’re getting lettuce from Red Bird’s Farm, goat cheese from Elodie Farm, picking up unique flowering plants from John Monroe’s Accent on Annuals, or just getting advice from farmers about their own gardens. Frequent shopper Donna Permar likes to say, “Love Farmer Bob’s produce!” speaking of Dandies Farm in Rougemont. Tim Barry, a regular visitor, says “I think it’s awesome getting my veggies from a person I may run into at the library!”
Daisy Alberson
The writer is the daughter of vendor and board member Bob Alberson.
Speak up
Please send up to 300 words to letters@heraldsun.com. All submissions, online comments and Facebook posts may be edited for space and clarity. Thank you.
Comments