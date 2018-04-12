04/13 What You’re Saying: J.R. Hardy, Wayne Herndon, and Joe Moran

False belief
The Civil War was not fought because of slavery, but because the South exercised their right to secede from the Union. People who are removing Confederate statues are doing it under a false belief. They should be required to replace the statues.
Members of the American Communist Party organized a mob that tore down a statue of a Confederate soldier in front of the old Durham County Courthouse. If the sheriff had not been a coward the statue would be standing today.
Officials at Duke University who removed the statue of Robert E Lee are hypocrites. Much of the land that Duke University is on was donated to Washington Duke by a slave owner. Washington Duke’s fortune built Duke University. Washington Duke served in the Confederate Navy during the Civil War. Should Duke University be closed? Thousands of Southern black men fought for the Confederacy under the Confederate battle flag. The state of North Carolina paid compensation to widows whose husband was killed by Union Forces.
I have contempt for the socialist governor of North Carolina because he expressed hatred for my ancestors and lied about the Civil War.
Abraham Lincoln had a career of failures. His greatest failure was declaring war against the South. The war caused great suffering; thousands of soldiers were maimed and killed. Death and destruction were Lincoln’s legacy. The war cost Lincoln death by assassination.
J.R. Hardy
Hillsborough
Go home, Bobby
In my opinion, Bobby Gersten (UNC ’42) has proven Richard Pryor wrong. Sometimes a fool can become old.
Bobby, I’m an alumnus who is actually a North Carolinian. Your views about Silent Sam are irrelevant. Sam is not a monument to the invaders from your home, New York. Sam is a monument to the students who left school to defend their homes from invasion. Your ancestors were probably not even on this continent when the South was invaded by Lincoln. Go back to New York and worry about the monuments there.
Wayne Herndon (UNC ’71)
Durham
Remove statues without guilt
With all the discussion of the “Silent Sam” statue and other statuary, it is somewhat amazing that there is little conversation about why we feel a need to venerate those who have ventured forth to kill.
Apologists will argue that the statues are about memorializing bravery, heritage and patrimony. While there is some truth to this, the fact remains, unfortunately so, that their proliferation lends a certain nobility and merit to the notion of war itself.
In contrast, most modern-day veterans I know who have personally experienced this deadly and sordid human enterprise are reticent to speak about the horror of it, or else they repress it completely. Too many of them spend the remainder of their lives psychologically haunted by the gruesome memories of the carnage.
This is not a matter of assessing guilt. God is the judge of what lies in men’s hearts. Most Union and Confederate combatants were assuredly good people. The young faces in those early 1860s photographs of men marching off to fight seem innocent, almost angelic. Yet author Michael Shaara, writing about those soldiers, calls them “killer angels.” For that reason alone one could make a legitimate case for removing any statue that – even if unwittingly – honors the senseless killing that is war.
For the fallen, we’ll weep for them in our churches and beside their graves.
Joe Moran
Durham
Speak up
