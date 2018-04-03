04/03 What You’re Saying: Le Roi Brashears, Cutter Bell, and Jan Schochet

Join the solemn walk
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP Religious Affairs Committee is encouraging area schools and congregations to participate in a local bell toll and solemn walk Wednesday, April 4, as part of the national observance of the murder of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King.
The date marks the 50th anniversary of King’s death, and the National Civil Rights Museum’s MLK50 Bell Toll event is letting communities around the world pay homage to his legacy.
Participating churches and campuses will ring their bells 39 times to honor the number of years of Dr. King’s life, while acknowledging the loss as well as the great contributions he gave to the world stage.
The local event will start at 5:30 p.m. with a walk that begins at the Silent Sam statue in McCorkle Place on UNC’s campus and concludes with a commemorative program at Peace and Justice Plaza on Franklin Street starting at 5:50 p.m.
The tolling of the bells will occur at 6:01 p.m. and other portions of the program include:
▪ A performance by the UNC Gospel Choir, and Mu Zeta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., singing the Alpha hymn in a special tribute.
▪ Audio of “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” by Mahalia Jackson.
▪ An excerpt of Dr. King’s “Drum Major Instinct” sermon.
Le Roi Brashears
Chapel Hill Carrboro NAACP Branch
For whom the road tolls
I often drive by the split between I-540 and N.C.-540 along I-40. To the left, a toll road. To the right, no payment required. A toll on half of a road is unfair at best. Why is only some of 540 tolled?
Well, as it turns out, the southern half of 540 is what is closest to the border with Chatham county. This means that more people from Chatham county drive on this section of 540. This seems like a coincidence, but as of 2014 Chatham is more than 25 percent below the average state pay level. The N.C. Department of Transportation needs to own up to the possibility that Wake County pressured them into tolling the section of 540 generally poorer people would use more often.
Now, it may not be the case, but if not, it makes no sense for only one half of 540 to be a toll road. I understand the necessity of governments to pay for roadways and future projects, but equity comes first. We can push for equity on our highways, and with the rest of 540 coming soon, it is vital that everyone is on a level playing field.
Cutter Bell
Cary
Praise for Chapel Hill cobbler
Re the news story “Chapel Hill cobbler wants to hammer out deal that keeps his 102-year-old shop open”
I love Lacock’s and have since my 1970s college days. I sure hope Mr Barnette can find a place to move to. I especially like that he says, “I love them to life.” I’ve always hated it when someone says, “I love them to death.” Loving someone to life is a lot better.
Jan Schochet
via www.heraldsun.com
