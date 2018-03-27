03/27 What You’re Saying: Amy Scurria, and Nancy Milio

It’s become personal
When I hear the students of Parkland say that these problems are here because of people in our generation, I take that personally. And I also know that they are absolutely right.
Where were any of us after Sandy Hook? The numbers of deaths since Sandy Hook alone is completely unnecessary. Other nations have dealt with shootings and have successfully stopped future shootings with appropriate legislation.
We need to limit the purchase of gun stocks, of automatic weapons whose only purpose was for WAR, and we need to start registering all firearms. We register cars. We should do the SAME with firearms. It’s time.
These youth should not be carrying this torch. And so, I’m personally doing my best to carry their flame in ways that I can by writing this letter. Senator Tillis and Senator Burr have the power to make a difference for our youth. Will they carry on, ignoring these violent murders, or will they pay attention and make a change? The world is watching them in Washington D.C. They must do the right thing for our children. For our future. It’s time. Enough is enough.
Amy Scurria
Durham
Learning to fight for change
I was at the March for our Lives in Raleigh on Saturday. Of all the marches I’ve been part of since the Sixties, I’ve never seen such a mix of people: every age from pre-K to high school, college, working adults, parents and babies, and elders like me; all shades, shapes, sizes and accents.
I’ve never seen so many handmade signs. The message was variations on control of guns: let teachers be teachers, let students be learners. They urged people to register and vote, to replace lawmakers who refuse to challenge the NRA with those who will protect people first.
We were led by young people, encouraged by Congressman David Price, and enlivened by a marching band in brisk weather and bright sun.
These young people may not change legislators tomorrow, but they themselves are now changed. They have entered the political process and experienced the thrill of finding their voices. They are learning how to fight for change, how to mobilize, and inform. And some, girls and boys, black, brown, and while, will become the lawmakers that will make change toward a safer, more democratic, respectful America.
Nancy Milio
Chapel Hill
