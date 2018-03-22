03/24 What You’re Saying: Mary Mudd, Hannalee Isaacs, Lisa Warren, Dennis Streets, Robin Arnette, Rishayan Martinez and Kathy Williams Huffstetler

New ‘Views’ appreciated
I am very pleased to see The Herald-Sun giving editorial space to Paul Scott and others who are addressing some of our most pressing problems.
Their opinions bring broader viewpoints and offer more awareness to the racial, cultural and economic inequalities we all face. They skillfully express thoughts with which many of us are uncomfortable and are often unwilling to initiate a conversation about. This motivates me to better examine my own views and to continue the discussion of their ideas with others.
Thanks.
Mary Mudd
Durham
A small piece of land
Re the news story “Durham man at Freeway homeless camp: 'I got nowhere else to go.'” (March 22)
Give these people their God given right to have a small piece of land to live on humanely. It is as simple as that. The location that they are in is not safe and horribly inhumane.
The United States is a filthy rich nation that treats mass murderers better than the poorest of the poor. Give them a legal piece of land to live on. That solves the problem. Chasing them off this land will only, cruelly, cause them to have to search for another illegal place to sleep, and their agony goes on!.
Every city should have a legal, controlled, secure campground for the homeless until they can get their lives back in order. It would be a lot cheaper than having the taxpayers pay $75 or more a day to keep the homeless locked up in jail! Think, people, Think!
Rishayan Martinez
via www.heraldsun.com
Normalizing the homeless
Every time I drive down U.S. 15-501, I see the same group of homeless men and women that I’ve seen on those corners for the past 10 years.
This has become normalized in our culture. We cannot simply mask over the problem by turning away from their signs, as in effect we create no surmountable change. As Americans, and more importantly as residents of the Triangle, we must unite to help all community members reach prosperity. By avoiding the homeless, we are doing the opposite. We must remember that the homeless deserve the same liberties and freedoms as all other Americans.
Something needs to happen to limit this widespread issue in our community. Whether it be by providing resources to homeless citizens or by voting for elected officials who will fight to fund programs to serve and support the homeless, something must be done fast. By voting on a mayor and councilmen and women who support intensifying aid for the homeless, we can impact the lives of innocent members of our society. In a democracy, it is unfair to believe that if you don’t participate to make change, another will. We must all act to help our entire community thrive.
Hannalee Isaacs
Chapel Hill
Checks and imbalances
The alarm and concern of Americans about President Trump increased to an all-time high after his speech on March 10 at a Pennsylvania rally.
Russia prosecutes for online speech; imprisons peaceful protestors; denies palliative care/effective pain treatment to its citizens; allows abuse of children and adults with disabilities; has some of the most serious violations of religious freedom in the world and discriminatory laws against LGBT people. Trump has never criticized Vladimir Putin.
Trump wants to meet and give recognition to Kim Jong Un. North Korea curtails all basic human rights, including freedom of expression, assembly, and association, and freedom to practice religion, like Russia. A 2014 United Nations Commission of Inquiry report on human rights in North Korea stated systematic, widespread human rights violations committed by the government; murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortion, other sexual violence, and constituted crimes against humanity. (World Report 2017, Human Rights Watch)
Now Trump wants a provision in a Homeland Security Department reauthorization bill that would allow him to dispatch Secret Service agents to polling places. This ask has been labeled “worthy of a Third World country.” We do not want to be like a third world country.
President Trump admires Putin and Kim Jong Un’s power to dispatch militia, control media and silence protests.
We want elected officials to stop playing politics and provide checks and balances intended by our constitution and to represent the majority who do not want a dictator-like or authoritarian-like president.
Lisa Warren
Yadkinville
Women’s Health Awareness
The fourth annual Women’s Health Awareness Day will be held Saturday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the N.C. Central University Mary Townes Science Building, 1900 Concord St. in Durham. This day-long women’s health conference will feature free wellness screenings, health education workshops, healthy living presentations, and health resources.
On-site registration is available the day of the event. For more information about the conference and to register online, go to www.niehs.nih.gov/whad.
Growing in popularity, this annual women’s wellness conference attracts more than 600 participants from the Triangle and surrounding area. With the help of public health experts, women become educated and empowered to make healthy life-style choices for themselves and their families.
The health conference is open to all women. However, it places special emphasis on women of color and those who are underserved, uninsured, or underinsured. The goal is to provide awareness, services, and resources that will improve health equality for women and communities of color.
The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Office of Human Research Compliance, Clinical Research Branch is the lead sponsor for the event. The Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Durham Alumnae Delta House, Inc., and the Department of Health Education at North Carolina Central University are co-sponsors.
Robin Arnette
National Institutes of Health
Research Triangle Park
Senior education retreat
Worried about scams? Want to be in control at the end of life? Wonder about the effect of the new tax law on financial and estate planning?
Thinking about downsizing? What if you have too much stuff?
Heard of Nia but don’t know what it is? Getting ready to plant your spring garden?
How best to cook for one or two? Using herbs for medicinal purposes?
Things to do to prevent a stroke and manage pain?
If any of these questions interest you, then you need to attend Chatham’s first Senior Education Retreat.
The retreat will be held Wednesday, April 18, at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center in Pittsboro. Attendees will meet a wide array of exhibitors at 8:30 am with the keynote speaker, Dr. Nortin Hadler, speaking about “Rethinking Aging” at 9 a.m.
Participants will have an opportunity for three one-hour sessions on many topics. They will also enjoy lunch from “The Old Place.”
All of this and more is available for the registration fee of $25. All proceeds will help the Council on Aging tackle its growing wait list for Meals on Wheels, in-home personal care, and family caregiver respite.
To register, visit the Council on Aging website at www.chathamcoa.org or go directly to www.eventbrite.com/e/senior-education-retreat-tickets-42787397257. If you have any questions, call the Council at 919-542-4512 or 919-742-3975.
Dennis Streets
The writer is the director of the Chatham County Council on Aging.
Excellent summary
Re the commentary “History is a guide to understanding Mideast conflict” by Lee Mortimer:
I think this is an excellent summary of that area’s history. After three visits to Israel/Palestine in recent years which were both Christian and Jewish led, and lots of reading and conversations with Christians, Jews and Muslims, I have reached the same conclusion as Lee Mortimer. We need to right this ship before Israel implodes from the destructive and immoral action from the far right.
Kathy Williams Huffstetler
via www.heraldsun.com
