02/20 What you’re saying: Larry Bumgardner, A.C. Sykes, Janice, Woychik, Sue Peschin, and Dorothy Kitchen

Outlaw gun ownership
The school shootings are making the headlines. The news has danced around a fix. The president thinks going to console families of those killed is the best idea. His party even lowered the standard last year for those with mental health issues to be able to buy a gun.
That was a bad idea, but it has no effect on people who have not been diagnosed as mentally ill. Certainly, the Florida shooter was not classified that way and I know of no other school shooters who were.
The truth is we need to begin to outlaw gun ownership. We have the highest death rate by a gun than any other civilized country so guns are surely not making us safer. We may feel safer with one but it is a false feeling. It is time for this country to face the fact that gun ownership is a truly bad idea for a lot of reason.
And while we are at it, it is time to elect our president by a popular vote. Just like every other official is elected.
And please note: “justice for all” is an unfulfilled promise in the USA.
We have a long way to go, but we need to get started.
Larry Bumgardner
Durham
Upgrade school safety
All civilized people want school shootings to end. Sadly, the print and broadcast media play them up for a few days.
Politicians pontificate about guns being the problem. Guns, knives, bombs, baseball bats, rocks, ropes and even vehicles are the physical weapons used, but not a one of these things can do any harm unless
wielded by a human being. Humans are plagued with mental illness and just pure evil, and until society changes for the better the carnage will continue. I call on the Durham Public Schools and city/county officials to institute an effort, with public input on some way to upgrade our school building entrances so a shooter cannot gain entry. This might cause some inconvenience, but it might also save lives.
A.C. Sykes
Durham
Senators should apologoze
People who are “Senators “ have no right to the name if they accept NRA money. It is a moral nightmare to discover this just as battlefield weapons are used to kill more children, more of our future. They should apologize to every parent in North Carolina.
Dorothy Kitchen
Durham
Responsible ... until
Every gun owner is a responsible gun owner...until he isn’t.
Janice Woychik
Chapel Hill
HVD awareness
February 22 marks the second annual National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day. I urge everyone to educate themselves on this common, yet little-known disease.
Heart valve disease (HVD) occurs when one or more heart valves do not work properly. This disease reduces blood flow, and can cause major health complications. Estimates show at least 5 million Americans fall victim to this disease, resulting in 25,000 deaths a year--an estimated 68 people per day. Individuals over the age of 75 are especially vulnerable to HVD, along with those who have experienced previous heart-related problems.
Yet nearly 75 percent of Americans have very little knowledge about HVD.
Fortunately, once detected, valve disease is usually treatable for patients of all ages. Visit www.ValveDisseaseDay.org to learn more. You never know when this information might help save a life.
Sue Peschin
president and CEO
Alliance for Aging Research
Speak up
