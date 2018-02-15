Herald-Sun readers speak out: Move DPS school custodians in house

Moving the Durham Public Schools’ custodial services in-house would cost an additional $800,000 a year, a recent report said. Principals requested in mid-2000 that custodial services be outsourced so they wouldn’t have to oversee custodial workers and cleaning equipment and supplies. Some 35 custodians remain on the DPS payroll. The other 294 custodians either work for Service Solutions or its subcontractor Premiere. File photo