02/15 – What you’re saying: Pat Murphy, and Joseph Perrone, and Hillsborough Citizens Academy

Would Germany allow a Nazi flag?
I have seen two recent stories in The Herald-Sun about people wanting to put up large Confederate flags in every county in North Carolina. Can one imagine if in Germany a group wanted to put up Nazi flags? It wouldn’t be allowed.
The people who lose a war don’t get to fly their flag with the excuse that it has to do with respect and history. It is a lame excuse to be racist.
And really if they want to fly a Confederate flag shouldn’t they fly the last one the Confederacy used? That would be the white surrender, I quit and am going home because I gave up “the cause” flag. That is the only flag you get to fly when you throw down your weapons and surrender.
Pat Murphy
Durham
Apply now for Hillsborough academy
Are you interested in learning more about how the Town of Hillsborough operates?
Beginning March 6, the town will offer a free seven-week course aimed at helping citizens increase their knowledge of town government as well as their interest and ability in influencing and participating in town decisions. Citizens Academy classes will take place 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays through April 17, with one Saturday class from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 to tour the town’s utilities system. The deadline to apply is Feb. 26.
Even though we’re a small town, town government and services can be complicated. The Citizens Academy is designed to provide participants a quick but comprehensive overview of how our town government works.
Citizens who want to get involved in their community benefit because they can learn in a few weeks what might otherwise take years to figure out. Our town benefits by having more knowledgeable volunteers on our various advisory boards or simply more knowledgeable feedback from citizens about how we’re doing.
The Citizens Academy is limited to 20 participants, with priority going to citizens who live or work within the town’s limits and to customers connected to the town’s water system. Fill out an online application at bit.ly/2Ex2LoL, or pick up a paper copy at one of the following locations:
- Town Hall, 101 E. Orange St.
- Town Hall Annex, 137 N. Churton St.
- Police Station, 127 N. Churton St.
The Hillsborough Citizens Academy is an addition to the town’s Hillsborough University, a professional training program that the town has offered since 2002 to employees who want to excel in their work and prepare for greater responsibility. Past offerings have included courses focused on budgeting and program justification; conflict management, communications and problem-solving skills; personnel, supervision and leadership; and practical writing.
The town also offers a Citizens Police Academy to introduce citizens to the work officers do, including sessions on uniformed patrol; the legal process; criminal and drug investigations; community services; and the K-9 unit.
For more information on the Citizens Academy, visit the Citizens Academy webpage or contact Assistant to the Town Manager Jen Della Valle by email or by phone at 919-296-9424.
Mayor Tom Stevens
Hillsborough
Stopping fentanyl’s destruction
The CDC's most recent data estimates that opioids kill at least 27 North Carolinians every week, and politicians are slow to address the changing nature of the epidemic. Synthetic opioids like fentanyl kill more people than prescription opioids or heroin. They're present in more than half of opioid-related overdoses.
Fentanyl isn't hitting the streets by way of pharmacies and physicians. It's being illegally rerouted from Mexico and China, and passes relatively undetected through U.S. mail. Since fentanyl is incredibly potent (it's 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine), drug dealers use it to cut batches of other street drugs like cocaine and heroin. The CDC notes that fentanyl overdoses are often the result of people taking it unknowingly.
To curb fentanyl’s destruction, the U.S. Postal Service must get better access to package origin data, like UPS and FedEx already have. Importantly, parents, teachers, health-care providers and pop culture icons must take the reins to share how dangerous fentanyl can be. We curbed illicit drug use in the 80s, and an accurate national debate can help it happen again.
Joseph Perrone, Sc.D.
Chief Science Officer, Center for Accountability in Science
Washington, D.C.
