02/13 – What you’re saying: Natalie Beyer, and Cleola McCoy

DPS: ‘First and best choice’
I am delighted to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Durham Board of Education (District 4). Since 2010, it has been my honor to serve our community on the school board. My three children have all attended public schools since kindergarten and my dream is for Durham Public Schools to be the first and best choice for every family. I am an experienced advocate for excellence and equity for all.
Since I was first elected in 2010 our schools have made steady progress on student achievement. Our district graduation rate has increased from 70 percent to over 81 percent. Our budget is transparent and I advocate for strong state and local funding. DPS provides more pre-K, free breakfast for all students, and mental health services. Our revised Student Code of Conduct prioritizes best practices and restorative justice. I focus every decision on equity for all and helped establish the Office of Equity Affairs to highlight and address disparities. I oppose state takeover of our community schools. I support professional educators and oppose the overuse of high-stakes standardized testing. Every student deserves an enriched curriculum that includes art, music, foreign language and elective courses.
We have made improvements, but we must accelerate progress and bring parents and community partners together so all students can pursue their future dreams. As our board, Dr. Mubenga, and community stakeholders develop a strategic plan for our district my experience as a parent, volunteer and school board member is critical to focus our progress.
I am involved in Durham – visiting schools, attending community events, emailing, telephoning, listening and responding to all concerns. You can contact me at Natalie.Beyer@gmail.com and learn more at NatalieBeyerforDurham.com. I ask for your vote on May 8. Let’s dream together the schools our students in Durham deserve.
Natalie Beyer
Durham Board of Education, District 4
Never part of the agreement
As a member of the federal community who served our country for years, I am concerned with an attempt to force current U.S. Postal Service retirees onto Medicare Part B, after they previously declined this coverage. While hailed as a way to improve USPS' finances, this is nothing more than balancing the books on the backs of seniors.
Why should retirees, who spent their careers serving this nation, be forced to pay an additional $134 per month, or more, for health coverage they previously deemed unnecessary? Mandatory Medicare Part B coverage was never part of the agreement made upon employment, and it should not be forced on any postal retiree, especially retroactively.
Congress is currently attempting to fix the Postal Service's problems by shifting costs to Medicare. I urge our legislators to reject the current postal reform bill, H.R. 756. Retired postal workers proudly served our community and promises to them should be kept.
Cleola McCoy
Durham
Speak up
