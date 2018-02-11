02/11 – What you’re saying: Jacqueline F. Allen, The Rev. Curtis E. Gatewood, W.B. Turner, John Toffaletti, and Nicole Mayer

Nation of immigrants
Get your climbing gear ready!
Is it wrong if people try to escape hunger and poverty and the relentless brutality of modern wars to reach a place where they can feed their children safely, and find a future for themselves?
Do they deserve to be deported back to a raging war, an abusive, stalking former spouse, persecution for political or religious reasons, or crushing poverty?
The policy of deporting everyone without legal status is neither ethical nor is it in the best interest of the USA.
If we focused on deporting true criminals who committed violent crimes, that would benefit everyone.
When ICE detains people near courthouses, it weakens the rule of law; it creates an underclass who cannot follow through in prosecuting rapists, abusers, assaulters or murderers ... to the detriment of all of us.
We are a nation of immigrants, bringing diverse perspectives to the table to generate the best possible solutions. Our diversity is crucial to innovation, and it is the foundation of our success.
This country belongs to each of us. The future is in your hands. There is just one catch: You have to register and you have to vote.
Walls are meant for climbing. On belay!
Jacqueline F. Allen
Carrboro
‘Jealous mission from hell’
Obama’s miraculous work in saving us from the Bush disasters, Trump credits himself.
Similarly, if there is any news coming from the media which truthfully reports Trump’s criminal or scandalous dealings, “it’s ‘Fake News,’” according to Trump. But if there is ever a slightly favorable poll or news story which compliments Trump, he references the media article as if it is the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Let’s be real, if Trump had followed the George W. Bush presidency, America would no longer exist.
President Obama inherited two wars with at least one deadly multi-trillion-dollar Iraq war driven totally by lies; the largest deficit received by any president; a dangerously burnt-out and overly extended military; the nation’s lowest deteriorated standing in the international community; skyrocketed unemployment; the worst financial disaster since “Hoover Days;” and I could go on.
America’s mere existence today comes only as a result of the fact our God mercifully placed a highly competent President Barack Obama to intervene between the total incompetent and disastrous tenures of W. Bush and D.J. Trump.
Trump is already on a jealous mission from hell to foolishly reverse all Obama progress regardless of what it does to take the country dangerously back toward destruction. Trump thinks as long as he can keep poor whites distracted by his blatant acts of racism he can keep them singing his praises as he and his other billionaire-buddies rob poor whites along with everyone else.
We will find the more time moves us away from the accomplishments of the great black President Barack Obama, the more this country will sink back toward the downward spiral of Bush damage, Trump-hell, and self-obliteration.
If we want to talk some real “Black History,” it would not be a stretch to say “America’s first black president saved Americans of every race from the disgrace of every imaginable form of failure, death and destruction.”
Therefore America should be thankful and never forget or underestimate the priceless contributions of its black citizenry then and now, in spite of the overwhelming hurdles of slavery, racism and bBlack oppression then and now.
The Rev. Curtis E. Gatewood
Henderson
The writer is founder of JUSTICE (Jesus Uniting Souls To Increase Community Engagement) Ministration and the Stop Killing Us (SKU) Solutions Campaign
Seek out your purpose
I want to thank the Herald Sun for allowing people to write letters to the editor. I enjoy reading them whether I agree or disagree.
What kind of country do we want to live in? Do we want to be free to choose our own destiny, or do we want to live in a socialist or communist nation?
I came up in the 1930s where very little came free. Seemingly many people writing today think the government owes us a living. Some say put more people on Medicaid, give people better housing, give kids free lunches at school, some even want free college.
When I went to school in the 1930s I carried my lunch or had to buy it. My dad and mom had very little of this world’s goods. One place we lived was about $6 a month rent, and if we couldn’t pay we would have to move. As a kid getting a nickel for candy at times was almost impossible. We were blessed to have a couple of uncles that owned a farm. At times they brought us food.
I didn’t ask to come to this earth but being a Christian conservative, I believe God put me here and gave me a talent. With God’s help it is my responsibility to seek out my purpose. Am I a blessing to other people, or am I always looking for a free lunch? I happen to be white, but I didn’t choose my color, God did. Regardless who you are, if you are God’s child he will take care of you. Our journey through life is short. Don’t depend on government, depend on God.
W.B. Turner
Hillsborough
Both sides of the story
It is shocking to see how the Democratic Party, including Congressman Butterfield in his recent letter, tries to cover up the real offenses brought to light in the Nunes memo. He totally ignored the following:
1. The Clinton campaign and DNC paid $9 million dollars for the so-called Steele dossier prepared by a British spy that was intentionally full of erroneous information about the Trump campaign.
2. The Obama-appointed heads of FBI and Justice used that created dossier to apply for a surveillance warrant against a former member of the Trump campaign (Carter Page). Importantly, they withheld the political bias of this dossier to the judge in this application.
3. Steele was vehemently opposed to Donald Trump getting elected, hence the extreme bias in the dossier. Steele was later terminated for his lies to the FBI, but maintained contact with several Justice Department officials who were also opposed to Trump getting elected.
So honest Democrats would not try to cover up the politically motivated actions of the senior officials at the FBI and Justice Dept in illegally obtaining these surveillance warrants on a political opponent. Looks like President Trump was correct when he said his campaign was wiretapped by the FBI.
So Congressman Butterfield, tell both sides of the story and please do not become the skillful liar that the Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff from California has become.
John Toffaletti
Durham
Up to us on climate change
Climate change and global warming are issues that affect the world and will ultimately determine future life on Earth. Humans are to blame for this past century’s rise in warm temperatures due to the use of gases that float up to the atmosphere and trap heat known as greenhouse gases.
Our president doesn’t believe in global warming even though it’s continuously proven to exist, and it’s now up to the people, to act now and try to curb levels of climate change and decrease the amount of greenhouse gases produced.
There are many easy ways to help by changing small things you do every day, such as eating less red meat. Just by eating less you’ll decrease the amount of gases produced in the United States by slaughterhouses. Another way to help the environment is by not using products that come in pressurized cans because they contain ingredients that are known to expand the hole in the Ozone layer. Trump recently lifted a ban on offshore drilling that prevented searching for oil in arctic waters. This will poorly affect the lives of many animals that need those waters to survive and will increase the chance of oil spills.
Please help the environment and act now.
Nicole Mayer
Durham
