02/09 – What you’re saying: Robert Gutman, Joe Moran and John Rhodes

Compensating organ donors
Kudos to the distinguished authors of “Why ban payment to kidney donors but not football players?” (Feb. 2) for trying to explain to a hidebound set of self-appointed medical ethicists that meaningful compensation to well- informed, healthy people for the act of organ donation paid by a third party (probably the government) is not really exploitative.
The authors chose to focus on football, largely because it is in the news and is so regularly dangerous. Even more compelling is the fact that our country does not hesitate to offer pay to young men and women to serve in the military. So-called “volunteer” paid military service also has danger.
The current system of filling our military needs disproportionately attracts people of color from lower socioeconomic groups. But the "ethicists" turn their collective heads from that obvious model and continue to insist on circumstances that are causing more disease and cost than would be the case if the desperately needed donation were expanded by a carefully proscribed system for meaningful reimbursement, just as is the need for military service.
Robert Gutman
Durham
Flag causes mistrust, sadness
Regarding the news story“Group plans to fly 100 Confederate battle flags across NC. One for every county” (Feb. 5):
My family has biological ties to General “Black Jack” Pershing. Pershing held membership in the Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, descendants of those who fought to preserve the nation against British tyranny.
I would be skeptical were a group of Brits to announce that, in memory of its gallant and brave military ancestors who fought the colonists, it was going to plant a giant Union Jack flag in every county of the state of Pennsylvania – as a genealogical project.
Like the British before them, the Confederacy sought to destroy the nation. Now the Sons of Confederate Veterans say that erecting giant-size, Confederate battle flags in every North Carolina county is nothing more than genealogy, an embrace of family heritage.
This is dishonest. The project caters to a group of Americans who resent the fact that they lost a tragic five-year war, a catastrophic conflagration set in motion by their obstinacy to preserve a way of life that hinged on the enslavement of black people.
Whenever and wherever we see one of those flags, large or small, we should not forget the armed hostility it signified 177 years ago, and – despite public avowals by self-proclaimed “genealogists” to the contrary – the feelings of mistrust as well as profound sadness that its resurrection causes today.
Joe Moran
Durham
Trumped, again and again
Americans ended up with what we have in the White House, because they were fed up with a two party system whereby, whatever legislation is passed, the elite, rather than everyday Americans, ultimately benefit most.
We went from the Affordable Care Act, which might have allowed many who were unable to afford health insurance in the past to buy coverage (this, while also bolstering the marketplace and raising cost on those who could already afford it before) to Trump, who, despite telling Americans, "You're gonna love my health-care plan," only let Paul Ryan and the Republican majority not only leave the vulnerable exposed to "more choice" (more free market gimmickry) but, once more, protect those profiting within the market place itself.
In short, Americans ended up with what we now have on Pennsylvania Ave., because they were sick and tired of a two party system that allows, in part, a legal framework for open looting within the healthcare industry.
And now this Russia thing, or should I say, the distraction of the Nunes memo, which not only is about a dossier that was already presented during several FISA Court applications as being paid for by a political source but that does not exonerate you know who.
Regardless of whether Democrats or Republicans pay for such a dossier – and don't you believe that party members from both sides would not do so, if they had the chance--the job of the FBI is to investigate situations when there may be probably cause.
Maybe one day Americans will wake up and elect representatives who are interested in actually doing something that works for all Americans, like reform healthcare without all the Democrat or Republican free market gimmickry.
That way, we won't get Trumped again.
John Rhodes
Efland
