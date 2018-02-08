0208 – What you’re saying: Mark Corr, Marty Haris, Clare A. Matti, and Zenki Kathleen Batson

Congressman on Mars
After reading Rep. David Price’s response to the State of the Union speech (“President Trump’s speech divides, stokes fears,” Feb. 1) I have come to realize that this country should not spend billions of dollars to put a man on Mars. We already have one.
Mark Corr
Durham
When you wear the uniform
I just read online Coach K saying how tough the team was to coach Saturday during that pathetic loss. After the game I remembered what he did roughly 26 years ago after a bad loss at Virginia.
Remember? After getting back to Durham he put the team through a practice that I believe lasted several hours. If for no other reason it was to make the point that when you wear the Duke uniform you are expected to give 110 percent when you play.
I was really hoping that would happen again after returning from New York. These talented freshmen seem to be concentrating only on what’s next. And I mean in their professional career. Even in games they’ve won they don’t look in sync. As long as I’ve been a Duke basketball fan this team is one that is hard for me to enjoy watching. Maybe because I realize that all of these freshmen will be gone next year. Right now all I can say is good riddance. If you’re only there to use Duke as a tryout camp for the NBA, and you can’t give Coach K everything you’ve got then be done and go.
Marty Harris
Statesville, N.C.
Abhorrent doodles
Glenn McCoy’s Feb. 2 editorial cartoon purportedly depicts Mark Zuckerberg, but it bears no resemblance to him – it’s a poorly drawn face attached to a very large nose.
With cartoonist Glenn McCoy exposed as a raging anti-Semite: why do you run his abhorrent doodles?
Clare A. Matti
via www.heraldsun.com
A lifetime learning
Zen Meditation, or zazen, is the simple practice of being present with our experience. We can hear the instructions in a matter of minutes, but spend a lifetime learning the practice. Zen Master Dogen said, “Stop searching for phrases and chasing after words. Take the backward step and turn the light inward. Your body-mind of itself will drop off and your original face will appear.”
David Guy will teach a class, Beginning Zen Practice, on Monday nights from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, beginning Feb. 12, for six weeks. The cost is $60, payable the first night, and will be contributed to the Zen Center. Partial scholarships are available.
This class will introduce participants to Zen meditation and give them support as they develop a daily meditation practice. It will also introduce other aspects of practice at the Chapel Hill Zen Center. The first night will begin with meditation instruction and a short period of sitting. Then each week participants will continue to sit for a period at the beginning of class, gradually increasing the time. Everyone will have a chance to ask questions and raise concerns about their practice and as the weeks proceed, students will study other aspects of Zen practice, including walking meditation, protocol around the meditation hall, and bowing and chanting. But the main focus will be on Zen meditation, and participants’ actual practice as it unfolds. The content of the class will emerge from participants’ questions and concerns.
The Zen Center is located at 5322 N.C. 86 in Orange County. This is 2.5 miles north of I-40 at Exit 266. For more information, or to sign up, please contact David Guy at 919-286-4952 or davidguy@mindspring.com.
David has been practicing meditation since 1991, and regularly gives meditaton instruction at the Chapel Hill Zen Center. He has co-authored two books with Larry Rosenberg of the Cambridge Insight Meditation Center, “Breath by Breath: The Liberating Practice of Insight Meditation” and “Living in the Light of Death: On the Art of Being Truly Alive.” In 2008 he published “Jake Fades: A Novel of Impermanence.” You can also find David’s blog at www.davidguy.org.
Zenki Kathleen Batson
Chapel Hill Zen Center
Speak up
