02/06 – What you’re saying: G.K. Butterfield on the Nunes memo, Lisa Murad on Trump’s intellect, and readers respond to Silent Sam column

Beyond politics
With the release of the Nunes memo, Friday was an extremely disappointing day for our government. In an act of political expedience, Congressional Republicans chose to put politics and the protection of President Trump above the American people and our system of government. This partisan document mischaracterizes and omits relevant information in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process and is a blatant attempt to cast doubts on the Mueller investigation.
Friday’s release of the memo now places Congressional Republicans dangerously close to being part of an effort to obstruct justice. This is beyond politics; this is beyond our duties as members of Congress.
The intelligence community unanimously concluded that the 2016 election was compromised. They warned that Russia will undoubtedly attempt to interfere in future elections. Instead of taking action to secure our republic against sabotage from adversaries, Congressional Republicans have taken part in a reckless, partisan attempt to discredit the ongoing investigations.
The American people deserve to know all the facts surrounding Russia’s efforts to undermine our electoral process. They deserve to know to what extent Trump campaign officials were involved. Any attempts to further undermine the investigations is a monumental mistake. It will certainly have ramifications that will extend beyond this presidency.
U.S. Rep G.K. Butterfield
1st Congressional District
Trump’s intellect
Regarding Leonard Pitts commentary “What if Trump were smart?”
I agree with everything that Leonard Pitts says here except for one point he makes about Trump's intellect. I think we are the collective idiot for thinking Trump is just an egomaniacal fool.
To the contrary. He has spent he adult life in the court system and he clearly understands the political machine. The guy is dismantling our system of government, and he's got plenty of help doing it. He is demonstrating just how vulnerable our democratic republic is.
We don't need to worry about someone with smarts getting elected down the pike. We are there now.
Lisa Murad
via The Herald-Sun’s Facebook page
Silent Sam and history
Many of you commented on Sunday’s My Vew column by Ted Vaden, “Time to confront the truth behind Silent Sam” including:
Desiree Goldman: It is hypocritical for Chapel Hill to consider itself a socially progressive town with Silent Sam smack in the middle of town.
Bob Vasile: Don't remove him. Put up a new plaque. Silent Sam was one of many who fought to secede from the United States comiting treason and war against American democracy. They also thought that their god gave them the right to own and exploit African slaves. African slaves built fortunes for slave owners, and the brutality of slavery is a dark chapter in American history ! Something like that.
Matt Maggio: It's history. Period. You can’t rewrite it.
Shane Fletcher: The reason for the Confederate monument building boom in the late 1800s early 1900s wasn't because of intimidation. It was to remember the ones that never came back home, the ones who suffered after the war and died and the last few that were nearing the end of life. This is documented in print; it's in period newspapers and periodicals. When a monument was erected, not only did “traitorous rebels” (lol) show up for the dedication but former Union soldiers. They came to show their respect and give support not for a “lost cause” but for others that lived the same experience and sacrificed. I cringe when I see opinion and innuendo thrown around as history. Stick to facts! Not much has changed today in our society; there were hot button issues back then that initiated the war and hot button issues today that divide our country. Rememberance monuments should not be one of those.
Ethan Clauset: The campaigns of violent white supremacy that were happening at the same time as the monument building boom are also documented.
