02/03 What you’re saying: Ernie Wendell and Alan Culton

I just finished reading Rep. David Price’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech. Like most Democrat politicians today, he is expert, profuse, and downright ugly in his negative-only comments. His rambling was not unexpected – like peas falling out of the same pod. The rhetoric is so repetitive and worn out that it has become meaningless – without a smidgen of value or near truth. Nauseating!
Price, without a positive or conservative bone in his whole body, is the epitome of the do-nothing but well-paid members of Congress who represent the Left. They talk and say nothing – promise and do nothing while leaving their long-suffering constituents with nothing. Very well-paid experts at criticizing and complaining but dunces at offering any real hope or encouragement. Shame on them! I witnessed, first-hand, their unbelievable ill-mannered demeanor during the president’s address. What a sad bunch of pouting 2-year-old children. Way past time to grow up!
My advice Mr. Price: Resign! Make room for younger, swifter and more original thinkers. Your time has passed!
Ernie Wendell
Durham
Possibilities
At some point the nation’s government will grow so large that it will become an active political player in choosing our president. We have passed that point. And it’s not a matter of conspiracy theory but political philosophy. Is it possible for the policing agency of the state to turn its power against the elected president and do so in secret? When I see the left defending the FBI, I know anything is possible.
Alan Culton
Chapel Hill
