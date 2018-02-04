02/04 What you’re saying: Steven Sosebee, Janice Putnam, James J. Hankins, R. Kevin Stone, Elena Ising and more

20,000 Republicans
Republican is a dirty word in this part of North Carolina, but Durham County is home to over 20,000 registered Republicans. You might not know it if you look at our elected officials. Progressive candidates won out in the past municipal election, had a few more Republicans left their homes on Election Day that might have been a different story.
On Tuesday, the Durham City Council and Durham County Board of Commissioners held a joint session on an issue that hits close to home for many, affordable housing. Despite what you may think, I support measures that will help Durham citizens stay in their homes and worry about future development and the impacts on our communities. However, I think there are alternatives to the solutions proposed by our elected officials. I attended the meeting to listen and to provide feedback. It is important to be engaged in local affairs and work across party lines, ideology, etc. We must have a dialogue to produce stronger outcomes; there is a place for conservative voices in Durham County.
As the secretary for the Durham County GOP, I ask myself, “How can we increase conservative engagement? How do we get these 20,000 Republicans out of hiding?” If you’re a Republican in hiding, learn more about the Durham County Republican Party, visit our website, www.durhamgop.com. Also, register for the Durham County Convention on March 3, at the DPS Development Center 2107 Hillendale Road at 9 a.m. Registration can be found on the website.
Steven Sosebee
Durham
Just say ‘NO’ (driving) to snow
Just say “NO” in January. It’s a great month to say “NO” to extra sugar, salt, extra carbohydrates and lack of exercise.
Growing up in the ’60s one learned the meaning of “NO.” “NO” you cannot have that your sister and brother are in college. “NO” you do not need that – tuition is due for your siblings. What to do but learn to work and buy what you need not what you want and delay gratification.
Today we have instant gratification, instant information on the internet, instant purchases. Maybe the next snow storm we might think of the word “NO” and not risk our lives and the lives of others when the governor says to stay home. The extra salt on the roads may give a false sense of security. Again in the ’60s, if you could not put chains on your vehicle when there were six or more inches of snow you stayed home. Tons of salt were not put on the roads, eventually the sun came out and the snow melted. For the next snow storm please consider delaying your gratification and just say “NO” and watch the beauty of it at home.
Thank you to all those EMS and highway patrol and local public safety who came to the aid of those in danger on the roads. Thank you for all you do to keep us safe each and every day.
Janice Putnam
Hillsborough
Moving monuments
The point of the debate about moving the Confederate statutes and monuments from the State Capitol grounds is not whether or not everyone agrees with the points of view of everyone else on these symbols of our history. Certainly, different people will have different opinions.
But, the point to remember is that North Carolina law does not allow these statutes and monuments, and other memorials like them, to be moved except in cases where the public safety is at risk — and, also, where a statute can be moved to a place of equal prominence. The legal meaning of public safety is straightforward: It means that the physical condition of a monument creates a danger to people nearby and that the monument cannot be repaired where it stands.
Public safety does not come into play just because a statue or a monument may offend someone. Nor does public safety come into play when there is a threat that a mob may try to tear down a monument it dislikes.
In addition, it is disingenuous to say that there is any place to put a monument that would be as prominent as the Capitol grounds, as the law demands in the case of any relocation. The State Capitol is the very center of government; no other location in North Carolina is of such prominence.
Here’s the bottom line: Government should not give in to a mob. Instead, government should uphold the rule of law. Playing to a mob is simply politics. Our government should defend the law, even the laws some people dislike. And people should respect the law even when they disagree with it.
R. Kevin Stone
Commander
N.C. Division Sons of Confederate Veterans
91 die every day
Approximately 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. That statistic comes straight from the CDC. But for many people, that number is much more than a statistic. It is their family members, friends or neighbors.
Opioid addiction and the consequences of opioid addiction are serious problems in the U.S. It will take many steps to end the opioid epidemic, one of which includes overcoming the stigma that surrounds drug addiction. We must educate ourselves and our community about what causes addiction and understand that addiction is a disease and not a lifestyle choice.
Another big step toward ending the epidemic is obtaining more funding for programs including recovery centers, as well as making treatment more accessible, affordable, and evidence-based. Funding for programs such as needle exchanges are also needed to prevent other health issues associated with addiction. Much of this must come from legislation and funding from the government, so it is important to show support for these actions by calling and writing senators and representatives as well as by increasing awareness of the opioid epidemic. By coming together and demanding and working towards change, we can end the opioid epidemic and begin the path toward recovery.
Elena Ising
Chapel Hill
Trump and America
Editor’s note: We asked on our Facebook page what you thought of U.S. Rep David Price’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech (“President Trump’s speech divides, stokes fears,” Feb. 2). Here is what some of you said.
Betty Berghaus: Price speaks the truth like no one in the current administration of our country ever could. Let’s hear these sane voices in the midst of the awful insanity that is “in charge” of our country.
Tony Fernandez: Trump’s words are often ineffective, but the numbers aren’t bad. I’ll take a jerk with good results over an articulate, kind person without results. I’m not a fan of Trump, but I’m curious what measures people are referring to when they suggest Trump is “destroying” or “weakening” our country. The only number I’m aware of that’s bad is his approval rating, and honestly, that number has no value in any of our day-to-day lives.
Lisa Sikorski: Trump is doing more for America than any other president. Democrats are only upset that their reign of corruption has come to an end. In reality, America has not been this well off in a long time, and they are hurt because it is a Republican president that is doing it. Democrats prove time and time again that their priorities are selfish and not centered on the groups they claim to support. If you honestly think that America is not on a path to being great again, with a booming economy and growth that has not been seen in decades, then that is because you choose to ignore the facts. I have never voted before, but I will register this year and vote for #Trump2020.
Take the gloves off
Jesus preached, fed, healed thousands of people and raised the dead, but many ignored him until he kicked over the money tables in the temple. Sometimes it takes a courageous statement and direct action to make a point.
If Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Martin Luther King Jr, and Cesar Chavez were “alive” to have attended the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, they would have sat quietly until Trump told his first lie, then gracefully walked out one by one as a sign of civil disobedience.
Their statement would have been “this immature, alethophobia-suffering, biased, unqualified, immoral, psychopathic, skirt chasing, “know it all” needs to be impeached ASAP.” We Democrats and other progressives must take our gloves off and work diligently to peacefully flip Trump and all Trump-like politicians.
James J. Hankins
Wilmington
