01/25 What you’re saying: Beth Wethington, Wilma Liverpool and Thomas Link

Trump should heed own words
On Friday Donald Trump offered support to the anti-abortion activists who were holding their annual “March for Life,” a movement he said was “born out of love.” He assured them that he was committed to building “a society where life is celebrated, protected and cherished.”
I was gratified to hear of his change of heart. I imagine it means he will also be committed to cherishing and protecting the Dreamers who are have lived, learned and work in this country, the only home they know. I imagine he will want to find a way to protect those who do not have access to affordable health care, including the children on CHIP. I imagine that his commitment to celebrating all life will result in his joining those who kneel in protest of a society in which life is not always protected and cherished, and where justice is not served with equality. And that he will fight for the rights of all people regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion or economic status.I hope
Mr. Trump heeds his own words. A movement truly born out of love cannot forget that the life it fights to save does not end at birth. Unfortunately, the only life Trump seems capable of celebrating is his own.
Beth Wethington
Durham
America’s Hypocrisy
I am tired of listening to America, standing on its holy high ground, condemning sexual abuse/sexual assault. Assault and abuse have always been atrocious and evil. Women being discussed recently on the air waves and social media were at least able to escape their assailants, get counseling and try again for another chance at coveted employment. My African-American ancestors were not so fortunate.
Being enslaved left no escape options, no legal compromises, no financial settlements. This went on for how many generations before anyone realized it was wrong. Where is the vocal outrage at the horrors of white Christian slave owners who had “bedding privileges” of young African-American girls (as young as 11 years old) as well as their mothers? These rapists and pedophiles OWNED their human property. They also had the right to sell their property, even their own children who resulted from rape. We as African-americans have been encouraged to respect these men. Some became presidents of the United States, governors, judges, church pastors and just all around good, moral, upright Christians just doing God’s will. Will these men ever be called on the carpet for their rapes and misdeeds?
A very disturbing TV documentary has a man congratulating his slave-owning friend, “That slave gal of yours must be some good looker. You say she is all of 11 years old and about to pop with your baby!”
Wilma Liverpool
Durham
Never part of the agreement
As a member of the federal community who served our country for years, I am concerned with an attempt to force current U.S. Postal Service retirees onto Medicare Part B, after they previously declined this coverage. While hailed as a way to improve USPS’ finances, this is nothing more than balancing the books on the backs of seniors.
Why should retirees, who spent their careers serving this nation, be forced to pay an additional $134 per month, or more, for health coverage they previously deemed unnecessary? Mandatory Medicare Part B coverage was never part of the agreement made upon employment, and it should not be forced on any postal retiree, especially retroactively.
Congress is currently attempting to fix the Postal Service's problems by shifting costs to Medicare. I urge our legislators to reject the current postal reform bill, H.R. 756. Retired postal workers proudly served our community and promises to them should be kept.
Thomas Link
Durham
