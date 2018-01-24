01/24 What you’re saying: Steven Earl Salmony, Mark Donahue, and Michelle Burton

‘In the rye’
Regarding the My View column “A physician’s tormet and slow path to hope” by Charles van der Horst (Jan. 21)”
Now here we have a brilliant testament from an exemplar. He shows us that “saving lives,” much less ‘saving the world,’ is a monumental task, even for the most able among us. His self-chosen professional task evidently requires all a first rank physician can bring to it. So be careful out there. Take time to save yourself so you can “save” others, just as this testament suggests.
Speaking about myself, I have carried within the idea that the only meaningful path in life for me was to be a “catcher in the rye.” Such a life’s work does occasionally take one to the very edge of the cliff. Too many of my colleagues have fallen over the edge. It pleases me so to learn that Charles Van Der Horst remains in the rye.
Steven Earl Salmony
Chapel Hill
Saving lives
Thank you, for sharing Dr. Charles van der Horst’s story. I met him 30-plus years ago when he was dealing with the AIDS crisis, and several friends of mine were dying. I cannot imagine the psychic pain Charlie was going through while he was trying to save as many lives as he could. I’m glad he is still with us.
Mark Donahue
via Facebook
Money to be made
Regarding the news story “Durham superintendent warns parents against charter schools, resegregation” (Jan. 17):
I suggest everyone read “Democracy in Chains” by Nancy MacLean. It was on the shortlist for the National Book Award, and she is a Duke professor. The privitazation of public schools has been in the works for over 60 years.
Research what happen in Prince Edward County, Va., after the Brown v. Board of Education. Research segregation academies. Research what happened in Chile under the Pinochet regime. The powers that be wanted segregation, they just figured out a way to segregate with out calling attention to race because they know people would get upset about it. And it took them 60 years to do it. The powers that be played the long game. They called there schemes “charter schools” and “vouchers” and they sold it as giving parents choice.
The funny thing is liberals thought charter schools were a great idea until they realized what it was. The powers that be sold it as individualism and doing what is best for my child. and helping black children get out of poverty, etc., etc., and we bought it. White parents bought it, and black parents bought it. Also there is money to be made in segregation. Read Noliwe Rooks’ book “Cutting School: Privitization, Segregation, and the End of Public Education.”
Michelle Burton
via Facebook
