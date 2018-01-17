01/17 What you’re saying: Hannalee Isaacs, Alan Culton, Paul Terrell and Barry L. Reece

Demand a carbon tax
With the rise of innovation and technology, we continue to hurt our planet through exploiting its natural resources.
Despite the controversy surrounding its validity, climate change is real, and the facts in support are overwhelming. With the rise of greenhouse gas levels and carbon pollution rates, our global temperature continues to steadily increase. This change affects almost every aspect of our environment. With the recurrence of natural disasters becoming more frequent, we can see that something is happening! Hurricanes Harvie, Irma, and Maria, cannot become the norm; they must be a warning sign to us all.
Scott Pruitt must not stop us from making our voices heard. With the majority of scientists on our side, we must alert our public officials of the importance of limiting our carbon footprint through rethinking our energy sources and limiting our use of fossil fuels. By enforcing a carbon tax, Congress could impact the major role currently played by coal companies in our society. Every citizen has a role to play in our democracy, and in order to protect our planet, yours must be to contact your members of Congress and demand a tax on carbon.
Never miss a local story.
Hannalee Isaacs
Chapel Hill
Offended
I too was deeply offended by Trump's s---hole remark. He forgot to mention Cuba, North Korea, and Arkansas.
Alan Culton
Chapel Hill
Embarrassed
Donald Trump’s vulgar comments regarding immigrants from Haiti and Africa have embarrassed him and our nation. Senator Richard Durbin, one of the lawmakers who attended the meeting, described the president’s message as hate-filled, vile and racist. Unfortunately most of the Republican lawmakers who attended the meeting refused to criticize the president’s comments.
Since Trump assumed the duties of president we have witnessed a pattern of behavior that is very predictable. First he makes a statement that is false or misleading. The New York Times used a full-page to print the lies President Trump told during his first year in office. Once he is accused of telling a lie he frequently issues a strong denial: “I did not say that.” He must be convinced the American public has a short memory.
Barry L. Reece
Pittsboro
Total hypocrisy
All I can see is hypocrisy and dishonest actions by those on the Left who were happy enough with 180 years of gerrymandering. And then a tidal wave of voter fury defeated enough Democrats to not only give legislative power to Republicans, it gave them filibuster-proof margins.
And now we have today, the total hypocrisy in proclaiming that gerrymandering is wrong. We have federal judges over stepping their bounds again. Trying to rewrite a law which is not theirs to do under the Constitution. Many fear a president who could become a despot as in the executive orders of a Obama or a Trump. Yet there seems to be tolerance of a panel of three despots on a federal panel. It looks like the Supreme Court will have to decide this one. And I am glad that four of the nine judges are conservative and the fifth is not considered a activist judge.
Isn’t it time we let the legislature do what we elected them to do? If you don’t like it, do what the GOP did in 2010, beat the other party in their districts.
Paul Terrell
Fuquay Varina
Join the conversation
Please send up to 300 words to letters@heraldsun.com. All submissions, online comments and Facebook posts may be edited for space and clarity.
Comments