01/06 What you’re saying: DeWarren K. Langley

Honoring Dr. King
The Durham Community Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee works to improve the lives of all citizens by reaching out to those who struggle with poverty, unemployment, drug addiction, homelessness and other social problems.
We honor Dr. King for his work toward racial equality and economic justice for all people, for his commitment to nonviolence, and for his stand against war and militarism.
The committee will hold its 2018 King Holiday Celebration through Monday, Jan. 15. All events are free and open to the public.
▪ MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony – 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 3, 1100 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
▪ Martin Luther King Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Keynote – 7:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, Sheraton Imperial Hotel, 4700 Emperor Blvd., RTP, speaker Rabbi Lucy H.F. Dinner, Temple Beth Or.
▪ Unity March and Rally – 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, from the N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company, 411 W. Chapel Hill St. to First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St.
▪ Birthday Party Honoring the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd.
▪ Day of Service Book Harvest’s Dream Big Book Drive – 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St.
▪ Annual Religious Service Keynote – 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Apex Highway, Durham. Speaker Dr. Linda Wright Bryan, Associate Professor of Mission and Ministry, Shaw University Divinity School
Participants of the Unity March and Rally are asked to bring new children’s books to the Book Harvest’s Dream Big Book Drive. Donation bins will be at N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company and First Presbyterian Church.
Families are invited to the Birthday Party, which will provide the perfect opportunity to talk with children about justice, service, and working together to change things for the better.
In addition, the committee will present the 2018 Keeper of the Dream Awards and academic scholarships to graduating seniors attending Durham Public Schools at the annual religious service.
Dr. King devoted his life to equality, social justice, economic advancement and opportunity for all. As a community, we must use his example as a guide in addressing our most critical issues through collaborative action to create, strengthen and sustain opportunities for others to promote economic opportunity and ensure proper investment in our youth to promote long-term success.
We all have a responsibility to work to improve our community for the betterment of all citizens which includes eliminating injustice and inequality where it exists whether in evident in policies or practices.
DeWarren K. Langley
Secretary
Durham Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Steering Committee
