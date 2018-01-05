01/05 What you’re saying: Doug Day, and Harry Tucker

Kiwanis honors Chapel Hill officer
On Dec. 6 the Kiwanis Club of Chapel Hill-Carrboro held its annual Christmas Dinner at the Chapel Hill Country Club. It was a special night as we honored the Chapel Hill Police Officer of the Year, Investigator Clark Dickens.
Following the speaker of the evening, Assistant Police Chief AC (Jabe) Hunter, Past District Governor, Doug Day presented Officer Dickens with a handsome plaque to be displayed in the police department, a certificate of achievement, a monetary contribution in his name to the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, and membership in the Kiwanis Club.
Among his many duties involving work with the University of North Carolina and the Orange County District Attorney’s office, Officer Dickens is an alcohol investigator focusing on laws regarding the sale and possession of alcohol and reducing underage drinking. His work has resulted in 173 businesses being checked for compliance with laws involving the sale of alcohol to underage persons. His efforts have resulted in 28 businesses being cited for selling to underage buyers. Officer Dickens’ operations have resulted in 110 charges being filed for underage possession involving fake IDs. Under his supervision there has been a steady decline in the number of alcohol related violations in our community.
Submitted by Doug Day on behalf of Carolinas District of Kiwanis
Just plain George
I want to tell you about a dear friend that passed away this past December. His name was George Anastos. To me he was just plain old George.
George was 97 years old when he died, preceded by his wife four months earlier. I only knew him for about 15 years. I met him while working in North Carolina.
George was the father-in-law of a co-worker. He spent most of his career living in Cheverly, Maryland. He and his wife, Angela, raised two daughters there. When George was in his late 80s, he uprooted his wife, and they moved to Durham so that they could be close to their daughter Phyllis and her family. This is where I met George.
I soon found out that we shared two main hobbies. We both loved surf fishing, and eating Italian sausages. Notice I said fishing, not catching.
Not long after that, we (George, his son-in-law Mike, and I) drove to Topsail Beach where we would fish and eat for three days. George was in charge of lunches, Mike was in charge of the onions and peppers, and I was in charge of cooking the sausages. Needless to say, we never talked about our menus when we got home. None of our wives shared in our eating habits.
George and I were both early risers, and several mornings we would sit out on the deck and watch the sun rise while enjoying our morning coffee. Mike always slept in. These were some of my most memorable times with this great man. He had so many stories about his service years. This ritual went on for several years, years that produced so many fond memories that only fishermen could appreciate. We never caught a lot of fish, but we sure did enjoy our time together.
For the past several years, George was not in well enough health to allow us to go fishing, but that didn’t stop us from talking about it. I tell this story because I just read his obituary, and It made me realize that I had a very special friend that liked me for who I was and not for my (Not Very) extensive education or status in life. George was a very special man and his accomplishments should not go unnoticed. This was a life truly worth mentioning and remembering. Below are some of George’s accomplishments.
George Anastos: emeritus zoology educator. Guggenheim fellow, 1958. Served to lieutenant United States Naval Reserve, 1942-1946. Member Washington Academy of Sciences, American Society Parasitologists, Helminthological Society Washington, Society Systematic Zoology, Entomological Society of America, Sigma Xi (president Maryland chapter 1962), Phi Sigma Kappa, Alpha Sigma Omicron (president Akron University 1941-1942).
Harry Tucker lives in Frederick, Maryland, and previously lived in Raleigh and worked in Durham.
