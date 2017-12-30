12/30 What you’re saying: David Kuboushek, and Michal Brower

Keep Christ in Christmas
The Knights of Columbus of Saint Matthew Catholic Church on 1001 Mason Road in Durham displays a banner at its road entrance so that all can be reminded to “Keep Christ in Christmas” during the holiday season.
On Dec. 16, the Knights entered the banner and float in the annual Bahama Christmas parade. The banner received much enthusiasm and applause from the crowd of people lined up to view the parade participants, sending the message to all to “Keep Christ in Christmas.”
David Kuboushek
Chancellor and PR of Council 13812
Get ready for winter roads
Are you prepped for winter weather? State Farm is encouraging North Carolina drivers to take the junk out of their trunk and replace it with items you might need in case of a roadside emergency during the winter. Travel on roads during winter weather may become increasingly difficult – and you don’t want to get caught unprepared.
Even on a relatively short trip, you may find yourself stranded for several hours when the unexpected happens. Whether it’s a dead battery, flat tire, empty fuel tank, or treacherous road conditions, it’s important to be prepared - particularly if you’re traveling on unfamiliar roads or cold temperatures.
Get rid of the junk, and pack your trunk with these important emergency roadside items:
- Hazard triangle (with reflectors) or road flares
- First aid kit
- Jumper cables
- Windshield scraper and brush
- Spare tire
- Blankets and extra warm clothing
- Cell phone and charger
- High-calorie, non-perishable food
- Water
- Road salt or cat litter to help with tire traction
- Brightly colored distress sign or “Help” or “Call Police” flag
- Candle/matches, lighter, and/or flashlight
- Tarp for sitting or kneeling in the snow for exterior work like a tire change
Michal Brower
N.C. State Farm
