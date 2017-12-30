Letters to the Editor

12/30 What you’re saying: David Kuboushek, and Michal Brower

December 30, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Keep Christ in Christmas

The Knights of Columbus of Saint Matthew Catholic Church on 1001 Mason Road in Durham displays a banner at its road entrance so that all can be reminded to “Keep Christ in Christmas” during the holiday season.

On Dec. 16, the Knights entered the banner and float in the annual Bahama Christmas parade. The banner received much enthusiasm and applause from the crowd of people lined up to view the parade participants, sending the message to all to “Keep Christ in Christmas.”

David Kuboushek

Chancellor and PR of Council 13812

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get ready for winter roads

Are you prepped for winter weather? State Farm is encouraging North Carolina drivers to take the junk out of their trunk and replace it with items you might need in case of a roadside emergency during the winter. Travel on roads during winter weather may become increasingly difficult – and you don’t want to get caught unprepared.

Even on a relatively short trip, you may find yourself stranded for several hours when the unexpected happens. Whether it’s a dead battery, flat tire, empty fuel tank, or treacherous road conditions, it’s important to be prepared - particularly if you’re traveling on unfamiliar roads or cold temperatures.

Get rid of the junk, and pack your trunk with these important emergency roadside items:

  • Hazard triangle (with reflectors) or road flares
  • First aid kit
  • Jumper cables
  • Windshield scraper and brush
  • Spare tire
  • Blankets and extra warm clothing
  • Cell phone and charger
  • High-calorie, non-perishable food
  • Water
  • Road salt or cat litter to help with tire traction
  • Brightly colored distress sign or “Help” or “Call Police” flag
  • Candle/matches, lighter, and/or flashlight
  • Tarp for sitting or kneeling in the snow for exterior work like a tire change

Michal Brower

N.C. State Farm

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

View More Video