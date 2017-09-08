09/09 – What you’re saying: Sandi Velez, Curtis Gatewood and Alan Culton

Defending DACA
Thank you, Attorney General Stein, for defending DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).
It is a shame that Gov. Roy Cooper’s communications director, Michael Leach, refused to attend a community gathering or provide a letter of support for three North Carolina immigrant families trapped in sanctuary spaces due to “conflict of interest” because it’s a “federal issue” and after all, “realistically we are partners with the Feds.”
What the Governor’s Office should understand is that most of these families have mixed statuses and you can’t defend DACA and arrest and deport the rest of the family.
Sandi Velez
Clayton
Sugar-coated sermons
The Joel-Olsteen-type of mega-church, mega-money, mega-mansions, mega-book-deals, mega-materialistism are only “mega” examples of ministerial malpractice.
These types of lukewarm happy-go-lucky sugar-coated sermons that are afraid to confront evil principalities; afraid to oppose evil people in high places; afraid to address the true systemic injustice of the poor, the oppressed, and most vulnerable will be exposed by God. They have nothing to do with Christ.
In the book of John, chapter 10, The “Good Shepherd” is willing to “lay down his life for the sheep.” The “hireling” takes the money and runs and “leaveth the sheep to be scattered.” Olsteen is not alone in being a “hireling” posing as a “Good Shepherd.” Olsteen and others like him will do what is their interests. The question becomes when will we educate ourselves and not be “destroyed by lack of knowledge? “ Why continuously perish and follow where there is no vision?
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is exemplary of a Good Shepherd. Dr. King said it best in how we can determine true soldiers in the ministry – “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands during times of comfort and convenience, but where he stands during the time of challenge and controversy.”
In the “challenging and controversial” time of Trumpism, God will expose those who are attempting to make millions off a “comfortable and convenient” form of “religious” leadership.
Jesus’ willingness to be whipped all night; wrongfully incarcerated; wear painful thorns on his head; embarrassingly and exhaustingly carry his own heavy cross; have nails driven through his hands and feet; hung up on the cross; and be stabbed in his side was done to show how the true servant or “Good Shepherd” must be willing to sacrifice while confronting evil head-on on behalf of the flock.
This notion that we can live large, comfortably, without life-risking sacrifice while serving the God of justice is just a “convenience” created by cowards or crooks or the anti-Christians.
Another Good Shepherd known as Malcolm X also said it best – “If you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything!”
The Rev. Curtis E. Gatewood
Oxford
Harvey’s silver lining
The news that was hot a year ago has come and gone. Remember when North Carolina was being boycotted for HB2? Just two years ago the people of Houston, Texas, voted to ban transgender people from the ladies room. Probably not a good idea to boycott Houston right now as the ladies room is now under water. Silly boycotts are for comfortable times.
But if Harvey has a silver lining it’s that the statue people and the anti-Trump media had to move over for real news at least for this week. The Russians must be behind this.
Alan Culton
Chapel Hill
