08/29 – What you’re saying: Stanley Peele, Janie Wagstaff, David Kuboushek

For 93 years, a statue of a Confederate soldier stood in front of the old Durham County Courthouse. On August 14, 2017, members of a group of about 50 people pulled the statue down.
This caused the crowd to clap and cheer.
As they were clapping and cheering, members of the group began kicking the statue with full force and avidity. This violent action made me wince – and a great sadness enveloped me.
Many people have legitimate objections to statues of confederate soldiers; and this opinion is entitled to be respected. Their feelings run deep.
However, I felt that they were kicking a man when he was down. I am a veteran and felt they were kicking the veterans of the Korean war, Vietnam war, and Mideast war. Veterans today identify with civil war veterans, whether they were from the north or south.
They were kicking me.
There is another reason this action upsets me. It comes from the words of Abraham Lincoln:
“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive ... to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle ... to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace.”
Where is the charity in their actions? Where is the lasting peace?
Stanley Peele
Chapel Hill
Democratic stain
If we were to follow through to the obvious conclusion from the demands to remove Confederate (racist) history from our public spaces. then we would have to eliminate the Democratic Party.
Founded in 1866, the Ku Klux Klan became a vehicle for white southern resistance to the Republican Party’s Reconstruction-era policies aimed at establishing political and economic equality for blacks. There was an underground campaign of intimidation (sound familiar?) and violence directed at white AND black Republican leaders.
The Jim Crow laws were state and local laws that enforced racial segregation. Enacted by white Democratic-dominated state legislatures in the late 19th century after the Reconstruction period, these laws continued to be enforced until 1965. The KKK also helped to enforce these laws.
In the 1960s, Democrats in Congress worked to defeat civil rights legislation – all were opposed.
Given this “dark stain” on the Democratic Party, shall we remove it?
Janie Wagstaff
Durham
Civitan helps out
Triangle Luncheon Civitan recently collected school supplies and undergarments as one of our quarterly “Hands On Projects.”
“Triangle Luncheon Civitan Club” learned there was a tremendous need for school supplies for students in the Durham Public Schools, serving some 34,000 students in both the city and county of Durham..
Many of the children are from families who do not have the resources to provide for the basic living necessities and find it difficult to fulfill the requests for school supplies. These families have few resources and often have to choose between putting food on the table, paying rent leaving nothing left for other necessities. Upon hearing about this need, Triangle Luncheon Civitan leadership asked its members to help out. The response was overwhelming and approximately $800 of school supplies and other items were donated.
Civitan is a worldwide community service organization open to men and women of good character. Triangle Luncheon Civitan organizes a variety of local projects and programs aimed at meeting the needs of the community. For more information please call 919-477-6432, or check out our website: www.trianglecivitan.org
David Kuboushek
President
Triangle Luncheon Civitan
