What you’re saying: Fenton McGonnell, Michael Stock

10 ACLU commandments
In this overwhelming turmoil, it would do us all well to reflect on founder of the American Civil Liberties Union John Garfield Hayes’ 10 commandments for civil rights:
1. The right to speak, and here, in print, and read
2. The right to be arrested, which set the due process of law into motion, and protected against the worst abuses a police in vigilantes.
3. The right to associate, and you refuse to associate.
4. The right to personal prejudices, you're not you like or employ Protestants, Catholics, Jews, Negroes, communist, or Nazis
5. The right to privacy
6. The right to persuade in refuse to be persuaded; the right to be a nuisance, the other fellow has a right to refuse to associate with you
7. The right to bargain, in every activity of life
8. The right to obey your conscience as two holes, flags, soldiery,
9. Right to be provocative and to be protected from mobs
10. The right to assert your own idea of Americanism.
As disgusting as actions were in Charlottesville, The lack of coverage of the opposition counter demonstrations is appalling.
Fenton McGonnell
Durham
Learn all about planning
Have you ever wondered to yourself ...
What exactly is zoning and what can/can’t it do? How do things get built in Durham? Why does that building or site look like that? How and why do you plan for something that is 5, 10, or 15 years away? What legal basis does the City/County have to regulate land? How can citizens get involved in planning matters?
The Durham Planning Academy is a four-week course designed to introduce residents of Durham to important planning concepts and procedures. Participants will learn about the history of city planning, how development projects come together, the laws and court cases shaping property rights and the actions of governments, the role of the Durham City-County Planning Department and other departments, and how to get involved in planning issues in your community. Upon graduation, participants will have a basic working knowledge of both the theoretical and practical aspects of planning and development in Durham.
Applications for the Fall 2017 session are now being accepted! The class will be held during four consecutive Thursday evenings at Durham City Hall (6 to 8 p.m.), with the last class culminating in a mock Planning Commission hearing in Council Chambers. Dinner will be provided.
• Session 1: Thursday, Oct. 19
• Session 2: Thursday, Oct. 26
• Session 3: Thursday, Nov. 2
• Session#4: Thursday, Nov. 9 – Mock Planning Commission Hearing
Attendance will be capped at 20 participants. Due to high demand, please only apply if you can commit to attending all four sessions. Preference will be given to Durham residents. Given the introductory nature of the class, those currently in the professional planning and design fields may not find that the classwork suits their needs.
The application deadline is Sept. 1. Applicants will be notified as to the status of their application by Sept. 15. To apply, please visit the Planning Academy webpage at durhamnc.gov/3174/Planning-Academy. For more information, please contact Matthew Filter, senior planner, at 919-560-4137 x 28271 or matthew.filter@durhamnc.gov.
Michael Stock, AICP
Senior planner
Durham City-County Planning Department
