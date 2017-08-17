08/18: What you’re saying about the Confederate monument destruction

Wrong, wrong, wrong
To the protestors who destroyed the statue ... what gives you the right to destroy a historical piece of property.
History has both good and evil. If you had left your self-righteous hands off it, it could have been relocated to a museum or be on display as a symbol of the war on slavery.
It makes me sick to see the protester idly strumming his guitar while his fellows destroy history. So immature, so self-righteous and so wrong, wrong, wrong.
Just what we need in this world ... ignorant people who take the law into their own hands. You should be arrested. If it’s not your property, leave it alone.
Rebecca Glick
Durham
Erasing history
No, Gov. Cooper, there is no “better way to remove these monuments.” The ignorant fascists who toppled the Durham confederate statue had the wrong motive as well as the wrong method.
The confederacy is part of North Carolina’s history. The cause was wrong but many good men died for it nevertheless. If we erase all memories of the Civil War, we will just encourage people who think that 9/11 was a government plot to transform themselves into “Civil War Deniers” complaining about false allegations of slavery.
Oliver Cromwell murdered an English king, oppressed the Roman Catholics and set up a brief dictatorship between 1653 and 1658. He sits astride a horse, opposite the House of Commons, and the other side of the road from a statue of his victim Charles I. The Brits evidently see no need to remove him. Attempts to erase history are all wrong.
John Staddon
Durham
Chapel Hill statement
On behalf of all people of Chapel Hill, I want to extend our deep sympathies to every one of the victims of Saturday’s horrific events in Charlottesville.
We stand steadfast behind Mayor Michael Signer and the city of Charlottesville in denouncing white supremacy, neo-Nazism, anti-Semitism and other forms of hate which have no place in a democratic society.
Our sympathies are heightened by the knowledge that Charlottesville is so much like Chapel Hill, a distinguished university town that prides itself upon diversity, inclusion, and openness of thought.
Recognizing that we may not be immune from such an assault upon our own community for upholding the values that we share, it is important to make it clear that, although we support First Amendment rights, we will not tolerate hatred, bigotry, racism or violence.
In the days since the tragic incidents in Charlottesville, our law enforcement officers and town staff have been working closely with the university to be prepared should a similar event occur in Chapel Hill.
We are taking necessary steps to protect the safety and well-being of our community, which at this time of year is welcoming students for the fall semester from all over our state, our nation and the world.
I am confident that Chapel Hill will stand united, working together to demonstrate our commitment to respectful civic discourse as a way of moving forward on the important issues that lay before our town and our nation.
Pam Hemminger
Mayor
Chapel Hill
Cancer of white supremacy
Where as, the City of Durham Human Relations Commission condemns all acts of white supremacy, bigotry, and religious discrimination.
Where as, we recognize that white supremacy exists not just in rallies as we have seen in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 11 and 12, 2017, and throughout our nation’s history, but in the institutions, culture, and history of our city and country.
Where as, together, we must work every day to root out this cancerous white supremacy in our own lives and neighborhoods, not only in reaction to moments where hatred becomes visible as mobs marching uninvited through our streets.
Where as, we must examine, and directly address, the historical and present conditions that give rise to these moments of racial and religious hatred.
Be it resolved, the Human Relations Commission calls on the City of Durham to end the vast racial inequalities in our city, which exist in areas of policing, workers’ rights, income, health, small business ownership, and others.
Be it further resolved, the Human Relations Commission affirms that Black lives matter.
Be it further resolved, the Human Relations Commission, affirms our desire to welcome all people in our community of who have been the targets of oppression and discrimination in our country, particularly but not limited to immigrants and refugees, people of the Jewish and Muslim faiths, and people regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Be it further resolved, the Human Relations Commission affirms its 2016 resolution stating that “We believe that people of all, and no, religious beliefs must be respected and embraced.”
Be it finally resolved, the Human Relations Commission for the city of Durham, is committed to ensuring that all people in our city are free to live without fear of racism and discrimination in all its forms.
Submitted by Diane Standaert
On behalf of the Durham Human Relations Commission
Cut professors’ salaries
A letter in Sunday’s paper addresses the pet peeve of this North Carolina teacher’s father.
Why in heavens name, are our teachers forced to buy school supplies for their classrooms? Lottery? Why not cut the sums we pay for our universities to support six-figure salaries for professors who teach three classes a year?
I believe it is better to aid our children in our public schools qualify for college and life than continue to support our colleges with their large “endowments.” Let them dip into those funds to support their staffs.
Fenton McGonnell
Durham
No longer ruled by reason
In his letter to the Herald-Sun (8/13/17), Mr. Turner complains of Russia dominating the news and asserts that Democrats were the likely beneficiaries of Russia’s involvement in our election.
No matter who might benefit, why is Mr. Turner not outraged that a foreign power meddled in our election process? There is no question that Russia interfered – hard core evidence exists. Why do Trump supporters downplay this assault on free elections in our country? Perhaps because it helped their candidate? Given the the Trump campaign’s own admission of meetings with the Russians to get “dirt” on Clinton, I fail to understand how Mr. Turner can conclude that Russia’s involvement might have benefited Democrats.
I do, indeed, “belittle” Trump, because it seems to me our country is no longer ruled by reason, and I am trying to wake up my fellow Americans! I am trying to understand how good people can be so manipulated by a man who (like the WWII dictators denounced by Mr. Turner) is obviously out for himself alone, who opts for self-aggrandizement over what is best for the country, who demonizes the institutions that ensure our freedom, who rejects facts and fabricates his own reality to justify his actions, whose moral center is greed and self-protection, whose frontal lobe is practically inactive, and who stirs up hatred instead of bringing us together.
Are Americans so broken that these are the qualities we admire? Not our finest moment – I believe we can do better.
Helen Conrad
Hillsborough
