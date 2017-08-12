08/12 – What you’re saying: Bob Rechholtz

Biscuit Day at the Cedars
The morning of May 6 dawned damp and ominous but the weather did not discourage 19 excited pets and their proud owners from celebrating the fourth annual Biscuit Day at the Cedars. Long time member, Mary Ann Van Kampen, was on her third floor balcony to greet all celebrants with a warm smile and the promise of a special treat. Norm Innes was beside her to record the event with still and motion photography.
Many breeds were represented among the 32 resident canines. With the exception of a few overanxious pets, which shall go nameless, the boys and girls were on their best behavior. As Mary Ann started to call each dog by name, the clouds parted and the sun emerged on cue. In order to avoid a riot, the usual air mail delivery of treats from the balcony was replaced by personal handouts at ground level. My assistant Mackenzie the Westie and I moved among the crowd handing out a chicken or Milk Bone biscuit to each participant. Seconds were made available until supplies were exhausted. Everyone had a great time.
Biscuit Day is just one of many ways the Cedars of Chapel Hill and its members recognize pets as important companions to their owners. The entire campus is pet friendly. They are even welcome in the reception area of the clubhouse, where good behavior can earn another daily treat from the concierge, Joyce Kovacs. Some of the more talented and highly motivated pets may perform tricks in hopes of scoring seconds.
We also have several members who are known to carry treats in their pockets. This moving feast is very popular with our four-legged friends. Cedars Pets and residents look forward to another happy and rewarding year at the finest Life Planned Community in the Southeast, if not the country.
Bob Rechholtz
Chapel Hill
