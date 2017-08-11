08/11: What you’re saying ... on Trump’s silence and state lottery funds

Out of many, one
On Saturday a site for worship in Minneapolis had a bomb thrown through its window, as people gathered for prayer. By the grace of God, no one was injured. Curiously, President Trump has not said a word about this attack, though he HAS interrupted his golf games to tweet about other things.
For three days he’s been silent about this cowardly terroristic attack on our fellow Americans. I guess if the victims are Muslim, it’s not worth mentioning as far as he’s concerned. This is not acceptable. We can’t be fighting a war on terror in other countries while standing by silent when terrorism take place at home. If it’s unacceptable in Syria and Iraq, it’s unacceptable here.
Any attempt to terrorize people is not only an insult to God, it’s a direct attack on the very foundations of democracy. Self-government is built on the respect for the humanity of us all, regardless of our difference. E pluribus unum – Out of many, one. It used to be the motto of the country. But you don’t make one people out of many by terrorizing people who pray differently than you do. What you get out of that is tyranny.
Jim Senter
Rougemont
Where does lottery money go?
It is time for school to start, and today as on most days there are news articles lamenting the lack of school supplies for our children.
I would like to know where the North Carolina Lottery Education Fund money goes. I realize that there is overhead and there are winners to be paid, but I have never seen or heard one word about how much and where the money from this fund goes. Show me the money!
Judy Banks
Durham
