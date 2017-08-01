08/01 What you’re saying: Burton Scott, David Pesapane

Senators disappoint
Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, had an opportunity to stand up to a bullying White House last week when the U.S. Senate voted whether or not to remove millions of Americans from their health care by repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). With their votes for repeal, Burr and Tillis failed the poor and the less fortunate among us. Thankfully, there were stronger colleagues among them who prevailed in striking down repeal.
I believe that Senators Burr and Tillis are honorable people. I urge them to be strong and courageous and to do the right thing, even though it means siding against a president who daily shows himself less and less qualified to govern. I urge them to work to fix the ACA, not to get rid of it.
Burton Scott
Durham
Courage vs. the cow bell
Congratulations to Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and John McCain for having the courage, conviction and self-confidence as true Americans and responsible senators who voted their conscience against the hateful and bigoted Republican health care bill, thus protecting the people of our great country – unlike our own Sens. Burr and Tillis who continue to show very little integrity, courage or self-confidence and appear to simply enjoy the perks of being a politician in Washington and blindly follow the cow bell rather than do something important.
David Pesapane
Durham
