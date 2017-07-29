07/29 What you’re saying: G. Hansen, David Remington, Dhruva R. J. Sen

Rabble rouser
Regarding “NAACP leader Rev. Barber says praying for Trump ‘borders on heresy’; NCGOP ‘outraged’”:
In reading all that the Rev. Barber spews out against the white, law-abiding white population in North Carolina, it is remarkable that he has the audacity to write or talk about heresy.
Here is a person who feels he can say anything about white, law-abiding whites, yet the Blacks that apparently worship his utterances to the letter, say nothing.
Perhaps Barber should refer to the Book he has neglected to read, much less follow, concerning Love, not Hate. I have yet to read any utterance from the leader of the NAACP that would even hint that one of his disciples, no matter what the crime might be, could ever be at fault. The only time he is silent is when a Black is arrested, committed murder, or involved in drugs. It is also quite obvious the vast majority of Black Clergy are in total agreement, since I don’t read any columns or articles denouncing this hate-filled rabble-rouser.
Durham spends much time, energy, and money in an attempt to bring the citizenry together, yet this one individual can show his true feelings, and his very presence and never seems to be brought to task for undermining the city’s efforts to improve race relations
G. Hansen
Durham
Barber ‘speaks truth’
The recent war of words between the Rev. William Barber and the N.C. Republican Party over a recent Oval Office prayer meeting with President Donald Trump illuminates the sharp contrast of religious visions at the heart of divided politics.
The Republicans express shock and outrage over Barber’s denouncement of the prayer meeting, but his words remind me of the Biblical prophets who condemned the civil religion of their day.
Meanwhile, Jesus instructed his disciples to pray, “thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” Would anyone really want to spend eternity in the scorched-earth version of heaven put forth by the Republicans and their religious enablers?
May all be challenged by the Rev. Barber’s courage to speak truth to power.
David Remington
Hillsborough
Wining and dining
So it is legal for former Russian intelligence officials to lobby members of “our’’ government.
I have no problem with American citizens lobbying government officials. But I don’t think that foreign governments, corporations, or individuals should be allowed to lobby the U.S. government.
I don’t have a problem with foreigners contacting American politicians to encourage them to vote for, or against, certain policies. I do have a problem when foreign lobbyists ‘’wine and dine’’ American officials, raise money for them, and do other things.
Foreign governments, corporations, and individuals shouldn’t be allowed to lobby ‘’our’’ government employees. Oh by the way, do Americans have the right to lobby the Russian government?
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
School dress codes
With regard to Confederate flag controversy in the Orange County Schools, students and parents, regardless of their Constitutional rights, should exercise taste, discretion, sensitivity, in school attire, so that this attire is not offensive. If students and parents refuse to do so, and substantially disrupt the learning environment, then school officials can institute a dress code.
Although a restriction on freedom of speech, dress codes can improve academic and athletic performance, esprit de corps, and respect for education. Dress codes, even uniforms, have been used successfully for centuries in Eastern and Western socieities, and indeed are standard today for many companies and professions, to cultivate excellence.
Constitutional rights and consideration need not be mutually exclusive. We can strive for, and indeed achieve, harmony and order in the schools.
Dhruva R. J. Sen
Chapel Hill
