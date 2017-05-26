Bradley's departure a "win" for UNC?

As a sports fan and a retired long-time UNC faculty member, I question Andrew Carter's conclusion that Tony Bradley's departure to the NBA is a win for both him and the University. While his leaving may open opportunities for other Tar Heel players, I take no pleasure in seeing UNC become another proponent of "one-and-done" basketball recruitment.
Nowhere in the article is discussion of the education mission of the university. Expecting a person to drop in on UNC for one year hardly fits what should be the criteria for admitting young men and women to the university. I would be much happier if Tony Bradley's place among 2016's first-year students had been taken by someone with a serious intention to earn a degree in 2020.
M. Richard Cramer
Chapel Hill
