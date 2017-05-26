Letters to the Editor

May 26, 2017 8:07 AM

Need for Durham's own food critic

Congratulations to Bob Ashley for doing such a fine job as he approaches a well-deserved retirement. Incoming managing editor Mark Schultz says that “We have to figure out what is going to make people read us.” For as long as I can remember, I have been a subscriber to both The Herald-Sun and The News and Observer. These days, given so much duplicate content in both papers, I am looking for reasons why I should renew my subscription to The Herald-Sun. A discount for dual subscribers would be a great place to start.

What would be fantastic, however, is if The Herald-Sun found a way to have its own restaurant critic. Given the incredible food scene here, not having our own restaurant critic is simply indefensible.

William S. Meyer

Durham

