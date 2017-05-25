Does Putin's Russia want to "Make America Great Again"? I don't think so.
Putting aside the question of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia's election interference, it's almost worse to ask yourself why then Russia wants Republicans in control of the U.S. government. That's the obvious conclusion: the Russian hacks, fake news and flooding of social media were not just in support of Donald Trump, but of the Republican Party in general.
We know that Russia wants to weaken the U.S., split us from our allies, and discredit our democratic ideals.
What better partner for Russia in that effort than the modern Republican Party? They are both extreme right-wing organizations that benefit an oligarchy of the super wealthy while pretending to care about working people. They are both racist and homophobic. They both have no compunction about subverting democracy to hold on to power (in our country through gerrymandering and voter suppression). They are both dependent on big oil and gas interests. They are both militaristic and authoritarian. Russia is much worse, of course, but the Republican Party is spiraling down that path. George W. Bush did more to damage America's image in the world than the Russians could have ever done, and Trump is far worse. The Russians are not stupid, they know that historically Republican policies end up damaging America economically and internationally.
So remember, when you vote Republican, Vladimir Putin approves of your vote.
Richard J. Clarke
Durham
Comments