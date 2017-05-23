Letters to the Editor

May 23, 2017

Donald Trump the child

I just heard and saw excerpts of Donald Trump’s commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and I was disgusted. He complained like a 10-year-old child about being treated so unfairly. It wasn’t about the graduates, it was about Baby Donald.

When I was commissioned as an ensign in the Navy in 1970, I remember that the speaker, a retired officer, provided sound advice for new officers that I remember to this day: your word is your bond; see things through. It did not include complaining about life being unfair.

Robert G. Harrison

Durham

