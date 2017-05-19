Sign of the times?

It was a bitterly cold and blustery January day in the Midwest. A farmer began walking into his field to contemplate his upcoming spring planting.
As he walked a short way, he could see something that was moving on the ground. As he got close he discovered that it was a snake, a rattlesnake. The rattlesnake looked up at him, and said, "Mr. Farmer, would you please pick me up and place me under your coat before I freeze to death?" The farmer replied, "No, because if I did, you would bite me."
The rattlesnake pleaded and assured the farmer that he would do so such thing. So the farmer reluctantly picked up the rattlesnake and placed it under his coat. A few minutes later the farmer felt a very sharp and stinging sensation in his chest where he had just been bitten. The farmer quickly reached inside his coat and flung the rattlesnake to the ground and exclaimed, "You promised me that you would never bite me." The rattlesnake replied, "You knew what I was when you picked me up."
Jerry Clem
Durham
