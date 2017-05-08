Celebrate Don Schlitz

I am somewhat puzzled as to why our local media do not recognize and cover a great honor recently bestowed upon Durham native Don Schlitz Jr. In April, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame where he joins other famous performing artists such as Elvis Presley, Roy Rogers, Kenny Rogers, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Charlie Pride, and the list goes on. Schlitz has written many very popular songs, perhaps most notably “The Gambler” performed by Kenny Rogers.
I believe this is a “big deal” and certainly worthy of mention and coverage from our local print media and television stations. Not only should we show pride in Schlitz’s accomplishments and congratulate his success, such coverage would also bring positive attention to our community and state.
I have taken steps to inform our community leaders of Don Schlitz’s accomplishments and I hope they will take some kind of action to acknowledge this Durham native’s accomplishments. There may be one more chance to seize the moment for Don Schlitz Jr., that being in October when a formal induction of this year’s choices of Don Schlitz, Jerry Reed, and Alan Jackson occurs. Please do not let this opportunity pass us by.
Kent Fletcher
Durham
