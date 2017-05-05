Letters to the Editor

May 05, 2017 10:45 AM

Sad vote on health care

After Republicans voted to repeal Obamacare, President Donald president Trump hosted a beer party in the White House Rose Garden. Celebrating the vote that will take away health insurance from those that need it most, putting the screws to the working poor.

The party in the Rose Garden was made up of old white millionaires, hosted by one billionaire. They were rejoicing about the vote that takes away insurance from over 24 million Americans. Not all was bad, their plan gives millions in tax breaks for the super-rich. Sad.

The irony in this, is the states that voted for Trump, will suffer the most. Donald's way of thanking you.

The winner is the top one percent. Republicans know how to take care of the rich. Sad.

Ben Cooper

Hillsborough

