Saddened by Meals on Wheels decision

I am sad to learn that The Herald-Sun will no longer be able to donate newspapers to Meals on Wheels clients. I'm aware that newspapers everywhere are struggling, but I can't tell you how much the papers mean to these folks, many of whom are isolated and not "wired-in" to the news as most of us are. The newspaper is truly a highlight of the day for many of them.
Thank you for your past generosity and for all that you do for our community. My hope is that there is some way your paper can find to continue this service to those who have so little.
Edith Harris
Durham
Meals on Wheels volunteer
