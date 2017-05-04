You can help feed kids

Feeding kids is a lot of work. So many of us are trying our best to be sure our kids are eating enough fruits and vegetables. From turning squash into pasta or making muffins with carrots, we are all trying to ensure our kids have access to nutritious meals.
However, there are many families in Chapel Hill-Carrboro who do not have enough healthy food at home. Nearly one in three local kids is dealing with poverty. So many families are unable to pay bills and buy food. Additionally, kids often experience side effects of hunger and poor nutrition like obesity, poor behavior, low self-esteem and inability to concentrate and perform well in school. Based on reports from Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, poverty plays a key role in the disparities seen in test scores and grades.
But, we can solve one of the issues of poverty and financial strain on so many families. TABLE is a non-profit committed to providing healthy food and nutrition education to local kids. Today, TABLE serves over 550 kids in pre-schools, elementary and middle schools. Each week, bags filled with easy meals and local produce are delivered by volunteers to schools in Chapel Hill and Carrboro as well as afterschool centers and apartment homes.
This Sunday, May 7th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., you can support TABLE by participating in our fundraising event at Mediterranean Deli. 100 percent of proceeds will help feed local hungry kids. Purchase your tickets by calling (919)636-4860 or visiting www.tablenc.org/events.
Ashton Tippins
Executive Director
TABLE
